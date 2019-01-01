Club Africain perform doping tests on players after 8-0 defeat to TP Mazembe

Club Africain’s record 8-0 Caf Champions League loss to TP Mazembe triggered the club leadership to dig deeper for answers

Tunisian side Club Africain has decided to further their investigations into the 8-0 defeat to TP Mazembe by sending some of their players' doping samples to France.

Upon the team’s return from DR Congo, the club conducted some tests on some players and the results came out negative.

But the club is yet to be satisfied and is further seeking answers on the underperforming players’ state of health by having their samples analysed again by a French laboratory.

“Sources told Mosaique FM that the management of the Club Africain has decided to send a sample of the analysis of players Sanad Khemissi, Chiheb Salhi and Manoubi Haddad to a French laboratory in order to check their health after their return from the DR Congo.

"The medical team wants to have no doubt about the symptoms discovered in the players,” reported Tunisian radio station Mosaique FM.

The humiliating defeat also led to the resignation of coach Chiheb Ellili. Club Afruicain chiefs have also launched investigations on the entire delegation that travelled to Lumbumbashi to ascertain if they were “victims of abnormal practices before and during the match against TP Mazembe.”

The 8-0 defeat was the heaviest suffered by any team in the Champions League group stage. The Tunisians broke the 2001 record held by Algerian CR Belouizdad, who were mauled 7-0 by Asec Mimosas.