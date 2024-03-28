How to watch today's Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals

Two struggling MLB outfits face off as Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals look to shake off their Spring Break form at the start of the MLB 2024 campaign.

Cincinnati Reds stumbled heavily in the build-up to the campaign as the side lost four out of their previous five games during the Spring Break. The Reds had a batting average of 0.249 last season as they were ranked 16th in the league, a record they would be aiming to improve

The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, had a similar fate to their opening-day rivals, losing three times in their previous five outings. The visitors were bashed 10-1 by the New York Mets in their last Spring Break game.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Reds vs Nationals game.

Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals: Date & First Pitch Time

Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals square off at the Great American Ball Park on March 28, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT in the US

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 First pitch time 4:10 pm ET / 1:10 pm PT Arena Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals on MLB.tv through FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals Rosters and Injury Reports

Cincinnati Reds

Christian Encarnacion-Strand continued his scintillating touch in the Spring Break with 11 hits, three home runs and a batting average of 0.275. Elly De La Cruz also managed 11 hits and a homerun with 17 strikeouts.

Matt McLain (shoulder), TJ Friedl (wrist), Sam Moll (shoulder), Nick Lodolo (tibia), Edwin Arroyo (labrum), Brandon Williamson (shoulder), Ian Gibaut (forearm), Reivar Sanmartin (elbow), Connor Everton(elbow), and Alex Young are confined to the treatment room for the visitors with Austin Wynns listed as day-to-day reserve because of a batting shoulder soreness.

Washington Nationals

Joey Menses had the highest amount of hits for the Nationals with five runs, 14 hits, four doubles, and one home run with a batting average of 0.326.

Mackenzie Gore had an astounding 19 strikeouts in the 2024 Spring Break, alongside 14 hits and one home run. Josiah Gray is second on the list for the Nationals, with 18 strikeouts, with the duo of Jake Irvin and Patrick Corbin earning the podium finish with 16 strikeouts.

Aldo Ramirez is the solitary player ruled out for the Washington Nationals with the baseball player ruled out of action for the next two months.

Recent results

Cincinnati Reds

Date Opponent Result 27 March 2024 Cleveland (L) 10-7 26 March 2024 Colorado (W) 6-2 25 March 2024 Oakland (L) 8-6 21 March 2024 Seattle (L) 7-6 20 March 2024 Texas (L) 8-1

Washington Nationals