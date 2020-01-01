Chuba Akpom scores as Middlesbrough record first Championship win since Boxing Day

The Anglo-Nigerian forward aided Boro for their first win in 10 months

Chuba Akpom scored in back-to-back Championship games with claiming a 2-0 win over Barnsley, which was their first win since Boxing Day last year.

The 24-year-old Anglo-Nigerian, who is a new arrival at the Riverside from Thessaloniki, found the back of the net in Boro’s draw with Queens Park last week.

The Teeside outfit had previously lost to on the opening day of the season, before being held at home by Bournemouth in the next game.

Article continues below

More teams

The first half was heading for a draw in Saturday’s clash until Jonathan Howson put them in front in added time. It didn’t take too long for Neil Warnock’s side to extend their lead thanks to Akpom, who doubled his side's lead three minutes into the second half.

Boro were in control and very much on course for a first win of the campaign coupled with a clean sheet. However, the latter was disrupted when Cauley Woodrow pulled off a consolation goal for Barnsley in the 89th minute.

Aside from his goal, Akpom contributed three total shots, missed one big chance, was offside twice, had 22 touches and six accurate passes. He was replaced by Hayden Coulson in the 87th minute.

Akpom was not the only player of African descent to feature for Boro, with DR Congo forward Britt Assombalonga and midfielder Sam Morsy all playing for the entire 90 minutes.

For Barnsley, Anglo-Nigerian and former academy player Victor Adeboyejo came on for Dominik Frieser at the start of the second half, while defender Clarke Oduor was an unused substitute.

Middlesbrough will play at the Riverside after the international break, this time hosting Reading on October 17.