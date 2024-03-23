How to watch today's Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s NBA game between Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics

Atlantic Division leaders Boston Celtics visit the United Centre on Friday to face a stumbling Chicago Bulls in an intriguing NBA clash.

The Chicago Bulls are fourth in the Central Division with a statistic of 34-36 this term as they look to shake off their previous losses in the league. The Bulls have scored an average of 112.1 points per game alongside 43.6 rebounds per game and 24.8 assists per game as they look to better these records against the Celtics.

The visitors, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the table, scoring 121 points per game alongside 26.6 assists per game. The Celtics have won eight games in a row this season and have maintained a PCT of 0.800 this term.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Bulls vs Celtics game.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Date & Opening tip time

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will lock horns at United Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The opening tip time for the two sides is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Tip-off time 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Arena United Centre Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can catch the Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics game live on ESPN on TV. To live stream the game, fans can subscribe to FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Rosters and Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has netted 23.1 points, 0.6 offensive rebounds, 3.7 defensive rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, helping his team the most in the season.

Alex Caruso has the most steals and blocks per game for the Bulls this term, as he averages 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for his side.

Lonzo Ball is tipped to return next season with the point guard currently healing from a knee injury. Julian Phillips is suffering from a sprain in his right foot ruling him out of action indefinitely.

The American duo of Patrick Williams and Zach Lavine are also confined to the treatment room. Their campaign ended early due to injuries to their left and right feet, respectively.

Alex Caruso and Coby White are doubtful for the clash. They are listed as day-to-day reserves due to an ankle and hip injury, respectively.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has scored 27.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, 4.9 assists per game, 1 steal per game, and 0.6 blocks per game, making him the player to watch out for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis has made 1.8 blocks per game, which would be key for Celtic's defensive showing against the Bulls.

On the injury front, Jayson Tatum is a day-to-day reserve due to an ankle injury but is touted to return to the side against the Bulls. Al Holford is a day-to-day reserve due to a toe injury and Jrue Holiday is sidelined from the clash because of a shoulder injury.

Recent results and Schedule

Chicago Bulls Recent Results

Date Opposition Result 19 March, 2024 Houston (L) 127 - 117 17 March, 2024 Portland (W) 110 - 107 15 March, 2024 Washington (W) 127 - 98 13 March, 2024 Los Angeles (L) 126 - 111 11 March, 2024 Indiana (W) 132 - 129 (OT)

Boston Celtics recent results