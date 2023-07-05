Quiz: Only a Chelsea superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Victor Moses</li><li>Willian</li><li>John Obi Mikel</li><li>Geremi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ashley Cole</li><li>Celestine Babayaro</li><li>Michael Essien</li><li>William Gallas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Tore Andre Flo</li><li>Eldur Gudjohnsen</li><li>Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink</li><li>Gianfranco Zola</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marvin Hinton</li><li>Ken Armstrong</li><li>Micky Droy</li><li>Ron Harris</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marcel Desailly</li><li>Claude Makelele</li><li>Shaun Wright-Phillips</li><li>William Gallas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Didier Drogba</li><li>Michael Essien</li><li>Salomon Kalou</li><li>Colin Lee</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>George Graham</li><li>Peter Osgood</li><li>Barry Bridges</li><li>Ian Hutchinson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Petr Cech</li><li>Carlo Cudicini</li><li>Peter Bonetti</li><li>Ed de Goey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Didier Drogba</li><li>Nicolas Anelka</li><li>Joe Cole</li><li>Diego Costa</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Wayne Bridge</li><li>Ricardo Carvalho</li><li>Paulo Ferreira</li><li>Damien Duff</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Steve Clarke</li><li>Joe McLaughlin</li><li>Nigel Spackman</li><li>Frank Leboeuf</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Pat Nevin</li><li>Kevin McAllister</li><li>Gordon Durie</li><li>Kerry Dixon</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Barry Bridges</li><li>Ron Tindall</li><li>Roy Bentley</li><li>Jimmy Greaves</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Ruud Gullit</li><li>Frank Sinclair</li><li>Eddie Newton</li><li>Gustavo Poyet</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Graham Stuart</li><li>Gavin Peacock</li><li>Dennis Wise</li><li>Roberto Di Matteo</li></ul></section>