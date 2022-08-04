The cheapest way to watch the 2022-23 Premier League season on US TV

The Premier League is back! Pre-season preparations have come to a close and the real business is ready to get back underway

The 2022-23 Premier League season gets underway in south London on Friday as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace host his former club, Arsenal, at Selhurst Park.

So what is the cheapest way to watch English soccer's top-flight league in the US?

GOAL takes a look!

Where to watch the English Premier League in the USA

Here in the US, coverage of the Premier League will be accessible through Sling TV from just $35 per month. A more comprehensive package is also available for $40 per month. Readers who subscribe before August 5 will also get the opening weekend of the season free until August 8.

Click here to check out all the deals on sling.com & sign up today

Cheapest US TV deals on 2022-23 Premier League packages

[Premier League, World Cup, MLS] – Sling Blue for $35/mo Subscribe before August 5 and watch FREE soccer until 8/20

[Ligue 1, Super Lig, Libertadores] World Sports for $10/mo Subscribe before August 5 and watch FREE soccer until 8/20

[Premier League, World Cup, MLS + Ligue 1, Super Lig, Libertadores] Sling Blue + World Sports mini $40/mo Subscribe before August 5 and watch FREE soccer until 8/20

SlingTV August 2022 Premier League Schedule

Note: NBC available in selected markets

Click here to check out all the deals on sling.com & sign up today

Last season’s Premier League title race went down to the wire, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side pipping Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool by a single point. Most pundits are tipping the two north-west sides to lead the way again, but the chasing pack have been busy in their efforts to bridge the gap throughout the summer break.

Chelsea have added Raheem Sterling to their attack and the highly-coveted Kalidou Koulibaly to their defence. Tottenham have brought in Premier League proven quality in Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, as well as the experienced Croatian Ivan Perisic.

Arsenal have spent another small fortune - most notably with their signing of frontman Gabriel Jesus - and Manchester United have brought in defensive reinforcements in Malacia and Martinez, along with the creative Christian Eriksen.

Liverpool and Manchester City’s summer transfer activity has raised some eyebrows with both going big on a more traditional ‘Number 9’ striker.

City have brought in Erling Haaland from German outfit Borussia Dortmund - a player widely tipped to be among the best in the world in a post-Ronaldo and Messi soccer world.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. The 23-year-old, signed from Portuguese giants Benfica, made quite the impression when he came up against the Reds in last year’s Champions League quarter-final.

The slightly less high-profile signings of Fabio Carvalho - who Liverpool brought in from newly-promoted Fulham - and Julian Alvarez, signed by City from River Plate in Argentina, are also two to watch out for.

While Manchester City, who lost on the opening day of last season but went on to lift the title in May, proved that it’s not how you start, but how you finish. That said, a positive result against West Ham on Sunday could be of particular significance this season.

Indeed, Premier League clubs, along with others across Europe, will have to contend with a different schedule throughout the 2022-23 season. With the 2022 World Cup being held throughout the winter months, an enforced break is sure to put squads to the test.