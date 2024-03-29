How to watch today’s Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors.

The clash between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors is set to take place on March 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET in an NBA match.

The Warriors, known for their great offense, score an amazing 118.3 points per game (PPG), which is a lot more than the Horners' 106.2 PPG. The Warriors' average of 46.7 rebounds per game (RPG) is higher than the Hornets' 40.8 RPG, making them the better team in this area as well. Golden State also moves the ball well, with an average of 29.1 assists per game (APG), which is more than Charlotte's 24.4 APG.

In their most recent meeting, which took place on February 24, 2024, the Warriors easily defeated the Hornets, winning 97-84. This upcoming game promises exciting action as they rekindle their rivalry on the NBA court, with both teams fighting for supremacy.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Start Time

The NBA match between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors will take place on 29 March 2024 at 10:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels & Live Streams

In the United States, the Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors will be shown live on Bally Sports. Fans can also catch the game live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Radio viewers can tune in on SiriusXM and WFNZ 92.7 FM for Charlotte fans or 95.7 The Game for Golden State Warriors fans.

Radio viewers can tune in on SiriusXM and WFNZ 92.7 FM for Charlotte fans or 95.7 The Game for Golden State Warriors fans.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Charlotte Hornets Team News

LaMelo Ball, a key player for the Charlotte Hornets, has been out since January 26 against Houston with an ankle injury, which will make their game against the Golden State Warriors much tougher. Ball's return is still unclear, even though he is still getting better. This leaves a big hole in the Hornets' lineup.

The team relies heavily on standout players like Miles Bridges to fill in for him. Bridges leads the team in scoring with an impressive total of 21.1 points per game (PPG). He also shows off his ability to make plays by giving the Hornets 3.3 assists per game (APG), which gives them more options in how they attack.

Furthermore, Nick Richards does well on the boards, grabbing 8.3 rebounds per game (RPG), and he also makes a difference on defense, blocking 1.2 shots per game(BPG). While Ball is not playing for the Hornets, Bridges and Richards become very important players who try to lead the team to victory against tough opponents.

Golden State Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors have problems going into their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Their start point guard, Stephen Curry, is out with an ankle injury that won't go away. Curry is a vital part of the Warriors' offense and a constant MPV candidate. He is still out with an injury, and there is no precise date for when he will return. This makes it much harder for the team to score and make plays. Other players will have to step up while he is not there.

Kevon Looney, who averages 5.8 rebounds per game (RPG), has become an important figure on the boards. Trayce Jackson-Davis also helps on defense; he averages one block per game, which is very important for the Warriors' defense because it protects the basket.

Even though Curry is not playing, The Warriors are continuing their depth and toughness to keep their competitive edge as they try to beat the Hornets.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors in NBA matches: