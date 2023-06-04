Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will look to breach the 90-point mark in La Liga when they take on Celta Vigo in Balaidos on Sunday.
Eleven points clear atop after a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend, the Spanish champions can finish their season with 91 points in their kitty.
Meanwhile, Celta's 1-0 loss at Cadiz has put the Sky Blues on the brink of relegation. However, Carlos Carvalhal's side will avoid relegation if they beat Barcelona.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 4, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Balaidos
The Primera Division game between Celta Vigo and Barcelona is scheduled for June 4, 2023, at Estadio Municipal de Belaidos in Vigo, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
|ESPN+
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.
Team news & squadsGetty Images
Celta Vigo team news
The hosts have no injury concerns other than sure to miss defender Fran Beltran and goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.
It is likely that Iago Aspas, after 12 league goals to his name this season, will return to the XI after coming off the bench against Cadiz the last time out.
Celta boss Carlos Carvalhal may also make Haris Seferovic and Oscar Mingueza as part of his plan for the important clash.
Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Mingueza, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan; Veiga, Tapia, O. Rodriguez; Perez, Seferovic, Aspas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Villar
|Defenders:
|Aidoo, Nunez, Mingueza, Dominguez, Galan, Mallo, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Veiga, De la Torre, O. Rodriguez, Swedberg, Cervi, Perez, Solari
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Aspas, Seferovic, Paciencia, M. Rodriguez
Barcelona team news
Alejandro Balde picked up an ankle injury in the Mallorca win, while Ronald Araujo and Pedri are expected to remain sidelined due to their recent muscular problems given that Xavi wouldn't want to risk the duo.
Having played for the club at Camp Nou for the last time in the gone encounter, the exiting pair of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have not been named in the squad for the trip to Balaidos.
Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is set to get a run-up front after his two goals against Mallorca.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Kounde, Christensen, E. Garcia, Alonso, Roberto
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Pau Prim, Unai
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, D. Garcia, Marc Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 10, 2022
|Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|May 11, 2022
|Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|November 6, 2021
|Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona
|La Liga
|May 16, 2021
|Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|October 2, 2020
|Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona
|La Liga