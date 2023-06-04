Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to breach the 90-point mark in La Liga when they take on Celta Vigo in Balaidos on Sunday.

Eleven points clear atop after a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend, the Spanish champions can finish their season with 91 points in their kitty.

Meanwhile, Celta's 1-0 loss at Cadiz has put the Sky Blues on the brink of relegation. However, Carlos Carvalhal's side will avoid relegation if they beat Barcelona.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Balaidos

The Primera Division game between Celta Vigo and Barcelona is scheduled for June 4, 2023, at Estadio Municipal de Belaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Getty Images

Celta Vigo team news

The hosts have no injury concerns other than sure to miss defender Fran Beltran and goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

It is likely that Iago Aspas, after 12 league goals to his name this season, will return to the XI after coming off the bench against Cadiz the last time out.

Celta boss Carlos Carvalhal may also make Haris Seferovic and Oscar Mingueza as part of his plan for the important clash.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Mingueza, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan; Veiga, Tapia, O. Rodriguez; Perez, Seferovic, Aspas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar Defenders: Aidoo, Nunez, Mingueza, Dominguez, Galan, Mallo, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Veiga, De la Torre, O. Rodriguez, Swedberg, Cervi, Perez, Solari Forwards: Larsen, Aspas, Seferovic, Paciencia, M. Rodriguez

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde picked up an ankle injury in the Mallorca win, while Ronald Araujo and Pedri are expected to remain sidelined due to their recent muscular problems given that Xavi wouldn't want to risk the duo.

Having played for the club at Camp Nou for the last time in the gone encounter, the exiting pair of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have not been named in the squad for the trip to Balaidos.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is set to get a run-up front after his two goals against Mallorca.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, E. Garcia, Alonso, Roberto Midfielders: Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre, Pau Prim, Unai Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, D. Garcia, Marc Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 10, 2022 Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo La Liga May 11, 2022 Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo La Liga November 6, 2021 Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona La Liga May 16, 2021 Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo La Liga October 2, 2020 Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona La Liga

Useful links