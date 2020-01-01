'Cavani is a guarantee' - Man Utd's new striker 'excites' Saha

The Uruguay international will have to hit the ground running at the Premier League giants to help them kick-start their season

Former striker Louis Saha has welcomed the signing of Edinson Cavani and he thinks that it will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to overcome a poor start to the season.

Saha knows what it takes to lead the line at Old Trafford having done so in teams that won the Premier League and during his four-year spell at the club.

However, there was a sense of disappointment among many when United signed Cavani on a free transfer before the transfer window closed instead of long-term target Jadon Sancho.

Still, having watched French football closely, Saha is backing the 33-year-old former forward to help lift Solskjaer's struggling side.

"Yes, I was really excited about this signing," Saha told Goal . "I wished he joined last year, I have followed him since he played at , I am a Parisian so I have seen most of his 200 goals. He is considered to be a legend over there.

"At the same time, he is a guarantee. Cavani gives you a certain performance through his running, ability to cause stress to defenders, lead from the front and score goals. That can only be good."

Ahead of the international break, United lost 6-1 at home to Jose Mourinho's to make it two defeats in their opening three Premier League games.

That has led to Solskjaer's position to come under the spotlight for the first time but Saha thinks it is too early to judge the United boss and is backing the underlying quality of the squad to come good.

"Definitely last season, we saw a better side to Manchester United than now," he added. "Especially when Bruno Fernandes joined, I think that helped players like Paul Pogba to feel more of a buzz, sense of excitement and it helped to lift everyone at the club.

"This season, they haven't started well and it can happen at any club. For a manager like Ole, maybe a lack of experience and credentials, he will be asked to be more backed in some way. When they play average football, that lack of experience will be immediately criticised and it loses sight of what he did before.

"I think they do still have the chance to remain up there. It is only two poor results and I am not unrealistic just because this is the club I support. I believe in the quality of the squad. Still, the reaction shows you how quickly opinions can change."

United return after the international break with an away trip to Newcastle on Saturday before playing matches against Cavani's former club PSG in the Champions League and then in the Premier League.

