The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA first-round Playoffs on April 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.
The series is currently tied at 2-2. In their previous meeting, the Magic defeated the Cavaliers 112-89. For the Magic, Franz Wagner scored an amazing 34 points, and for the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen scored 21 points.
The Cavaliers have a strong record against Eastern Conference teams, 31-21 record. They have 12.7 turnovers per game on average. Cleveland is 22-13 when they win the turnover fight.
On the other hand, the Magic have shown their strength within the conference by collecting a strong 32-20 record against Eastern Conference opponents. With a 6-9 record in games decided by three points or less, the Magic have a slightly lower record in close games.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time
The electrifying NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic will take place on 30 April 2024, 8:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|April 30 2024
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic on Fubo TV, and NBA TV.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Team News
Cleveland Cavaliers Team News
The Cavaliers' key players, Dean Wade, aged 27, and Craig Porter Jr. are both listed as day-to-day with knee and ankle injuries.
Additionally, another important player, Ty Jerome, one year younger than Wade, is out with an ankle injury.
Orlando Magic Team News
Cole Anthony, 23, has been a steady player for the Orlando Magic. He shoots an impressive 43.5% and scores an average of 11.6 points per game.
Franz Wagner, one year younger than Anthony, has been a star player with great stats of 21.5 points and 8 rebounds per game, on average.
Furthermore, Paolo Banchero, who averages 4.5 assists per game, has been a key contributor to the team's offensive success.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Apr 27 2024
|Magic 112-89 Cavaliers
|Apr 26 2024
|Magic 121-83 Cavaliers
|Apr 23 2024
|Cavaliers 96-86 Magic
|Apr 20 2024
|Cavaliers 97-83 Magic
|Feb 23 2024
|Cavaliers 109-116 Magic