Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The Orlando Magic will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA first-round Playoffs on April 30, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The series is currently tied at 2-2. In their previous meeting, the Magic defeated the Cavaliers 112-89. For the Magic, Franz Wagner scored an amazing 34 points, and for the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen scored 21 points.

The Cavaliers have a strong record against Eastern Conference teams, 31-21 record. They have 12.7 turnovers per game on average. Cleveland is 22-13 when they win the turnover fight.

On the other hand, the Magic have shown their strength within the conference by collecting a strong 32-20 record against Eastern Conference opponents. With a 6-9 record in games decided by three points or less, the Magic have a slightly lower record in close games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic will take place on 30 April 2024, 8:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 30 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic on Fubo TV, and NBA TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

The Cavaliers' key players, Dean Wade, aged 27, and Craig Porter Jr. are both listed as day-to-day with knee and ankle injuries.

Additionally, another important player, Ty Jerome, one year younger than Wade, is out with an ankle injury.

Orlando Magic Team News

Cole Anthony, 23, has been a steady player for the Orlando Magic. He shoots an impressive 43.5% and scores an average of 11.6 points per game.

Franz Wagner, one year younger than Anthony, has been a star player with great stats of 21.5 points and 8 rebounds per game, on average.

Furthermore, Paolo Banchero, who averages 4.5 assists per game, has been a key contributor to the team's offensive success.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups: