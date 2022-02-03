Cameroon vs Egypt: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Cameroon and Egypt will be prepared to put everything on the line when they meet in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Thursday at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The hosts welcome one of the tournament favourites in a rematch of the 2017 final, when the Indomitable Lions beat the Pharaohs 2-1 to claim their fifth title.

Ahead of the AFCON encounter, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Cameroon roster Goalkeepers Efala, Epassy, Omossola, A. Onana Defenders Ebosse, Moukoudi, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Oyongo, Mbaizo, Fai, Castelletto, Onguene, Tolo Midfielders Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Kunde, Hongla, J. Onana, Lea Siliki, Neyou Forwards Ngamaleu, N'Jie, Bahoken, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Ganago

Cameroon won't need to be told just what a triumph on home soil at Afcon would mean for the country - and they'll take heart from the fact that they have previous success when it comes to toppling bigger foes.

With a wealth of European-based talent at their disposal - like Karl Toko Ekambi, who has delivered some heroic performances already - they may enter this match with all the trump cards on the table.

Predicted Cameroon starting XI: A. Onana; Fai, Castelletto, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Tolo; Hongla, Gouet, Zambo Anguissa, Ngamaleu; Toko Ekambi, Aboubakar.

Position Egypt roster Goalkeepers El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy, Gad Defenders Abdelmonem, Kamal, Hegazi, Ashraf, El Fotouh, Hamdy, Alaa, Tawfik, Dawoud Midfielders El Solia, Fathy, Trezeguet, Ashour, Sobhi, Elneny, Lasheen, El Said, Sayed Forwards Sherif, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush, Adel, Hamdy

The sting of defeat five years ago still haunts Egypt, and their failure to deliver subsequently on home soil in the last edition remains a sticking point for Afcon's most successful nation ever.

But the chance to earn a spot of redemption looms large here - and amid a mostly domestic group of players, it will be up to the talisman of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to help give them the edge.

Predicted Egypt starting XI: Abou Gabal; Kama;, Hegazi, Abdelmonem, El Fotouh; El Solia, Elneny, Ashraf; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush.

Last five results

Cameroon results Egypt results Gambia 0-2 Cameroon (Jan 29) Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET) (Jan 30) Cameroon 2-1 Comoros(Jan 24) Ivory Coast 0 (4)-(5) 0 Egypt (Jan 26) Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon (Jan 17) Egypt 1-0 Sudan (Jan 19) Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia (Jan 13) Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt (Jan 15) Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso (Jan 9) Nigeria 1-0 Egypt (Jan 11)

Head-to-head