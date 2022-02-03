Cameroon vs Egypt: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Cameroon and Egypt will be prepared to put everything on the line when they meet in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Thursday at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
The hosts welcome one of the tournament favourites in a rematch of the 2017 final, when the Indomitable Lions beat the Pharaohs 2-1 to claim their fifth title.
Ahead of the AFCON encounter, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Cameroon vs Egypt
|Date
|February 3, 2022
|Times
|2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT
|Stream
|Sling TV (Only $5 your first month)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Africa Cup of Nations matches can be watched live and on-demand with Sling TV (only $5 your first month with World Sports).
New users can sign up for a free three-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|Sling TV (3-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Cameroon roster
|Goalkeepers
|Efala, Epassy, Omossola, A. Onana
|Defenders
|Ebosse, Moukoudi, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Oyongo, Mbaizo, Fai, Castelletto, Onguene, Tolo
|Midfielders
|Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Kunde, Hongla, J. Onana, Lea Siliki, Neyou
Forwards
|Ngamaleu, N'Jie, Bahoken, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Ganago
Cameroon won't need to be told just what a triumph on home soil at Afcon would mean for the country - and they'll take heart from the fact that they have previous success when it comes to toppling bigger foes.
With a wealth of European-based talent at their disposal - like Karl Toko Ekambi, who has delivered some heroic performances already - they may enter this match with all the trump cards on the table.
Predicted Cameroon starting XI: A. Onana; Fai, Castelletto, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Tolo; Hongla, Gouet, Zambo Anguissa, Ngamaleu; Toko Ekambi, Aboubakar.
|Position
|Egypt roster
|Goalkeepers
|El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy, Gad
|Defenders
|Abdelmonem, Kamal, Hegazi, Ashraf, El Fotouh, Hamdy, Alaa, Tawfik, Dawoud
|Midfielders
|El Solia, Fathy, Trezeguet, Ashour, Sobhi, Elneny, Lasheen, El Said, Sayed
|Forwards
|Sherif, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush, Adel, Hamdy
The sting of defeat five years ago still haunts Egypt, and their failure to deliver subsequently on home soil in the last edition remains a sticking point for Afcon's most successful nation ever.
But the chance to earn a spot of redemption looms large here - and amid a mostly domestic group of players, it will be up to the talisman of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to help give them the edge.
Predicted Egypt starting XI: Abou Gabal; Kama;, Hegazi, Abdelmonem, El Fotouh; El Solia, Elneny, Ashraf; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush.
Last five results
|Cameroon results
|Egypt results
|Gambia 0-2 Cameroon (Jan 29)
|Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET) (Jan 30)
|Cameroon 2-1 Comoros(Jan 24)
|Ivory Coast 0 (4)-(5) 0 Egypt (Jan 26)
|Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon (Jan 17)
|Egypt 1-0 Sudan (Jan 19)
|Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia (Jan 13)
|Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt (Jan 15)
|Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso (Jan 9)
|Nigeria 1-0 Egypt (Jan 11)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2/5/2017
|Egypt 1-2 Cameroon
|5/20/2012
|Egypt 2-1 Cameroon
|1/25/2010
|Egypt 3-1 Cameroon (AET)
|2/10/2008
|Cameroon 0-1 Egypt
|1/22/2008
|Egypt 4-2 Cameroon