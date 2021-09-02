Brighton & Hove Albion didn't respect Tau - Mosimane

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year has refuted views that the left-footed attacker's move to the Red Devils is a step back in his career

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has defended Percy Tau's recent transfer to the Egyptian football powerhouse from English side Brighton and Hove Albion.



The Bafana Bafana international's move to Al Ahly was met with a lot of criticism from some people including legendary South African striker Benni McCarthy, who described it as a massive step down in his career.

Tau signed a four-year deal with the reigning Caf Champions League winners last week after playing just three Premier League matches for Brighton.



Mosimane, who coached Tau at South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns between 2013 and 2018, has refuted views that the 27-year-old attacker's move is a step back in his career and he also insisted that Al Ahly are bigger than Brighton.

“It’s been four years since he [Tau] left South Africa and he hasn’t played the same way he used to play here, and I don’t think Brighton gave him the respect he deserves,” Mosimane told Radio 2000.

“Percy Tau was not in Brighton’s plans at all, they didn’t even use him during the pre-season.

“By the way, are Brighton bigger than Al Ahly? Al Ahly is a bigger team. Sorry but we just came back from the [Fifa] Club World Cup."

Al Ahly scooped their second bronze medal at the Club World Cup finals after they defeated Brazilian side Palmeiras in the third-place play-off match under the guidance of Mosimane in January this year.

The Red Devils, who have won the most Egyptian Premier League titles (42) and a record 10 Caf Champions League trophies, have a rich history.

They are also among the most successful clubs in the world as they are second in terms of international titles won with 23 trophies, behind Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid, who boast of 26 trophies.

On the other hand, Brighton have never won a major trophy having been FA Cup runners-up in 1983 and they have been campaigning in the Premier League since 2017.

Tau is currently part of the Bafana squad which will take on Zimbabwe and Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cups qualifiers this month.