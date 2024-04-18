How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Division leaders Braves & Rangers and both battling key injuries ahead of MLB meeting

Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers takes place on April 19, 2024, at 7:20 pm EDT.

With an impressive 10-5 record the Braves lead the NL East, while the Rangers are the current AL West leaders with a 9-8 record.

The Braves' offense is strong. They score 6.47 runs per game and have a batting average of .301. On the other hand, the Rangers' batting average of .265 and an average of 5.12 runs per game show proves they're also an offensively-minded team.

These two division leaders should produce an entertaining and competitive spectacle.

Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers: Date and Start Time

The Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers contest this highly-anticipated MLB matchup on 19 April 2024, at 7:20 pm EDT from Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, USA.

Date 19 April 2024 Kick-off Time 7:20 pm EDT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, GA, USA

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this electrifying MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers on Apple TV+.

Atlanta Braves vs Texas Rangers Team News

Atlanta Braves Team News

The Atlanta Braves are having a tough time on the injury front with several key players absent for this clash with the Rangers.

Talented center fielder Jesse Franklin V is on the 60-Day IL and the team will miss his skills. Ian Anderson, a reliable starter, is also on the 60-Day IL. This leaves a void placing pressure on the pitching team. Another starting pitcher, JR Ritchie, is also on the 60-day IL which further depletes their options.

The Braves must draw their depth and flexibility to stay competitive.

Texas Rangers Team News

The Texas Rangers will miss powerful first baseman Nathaniel Lowe as he's on the 10-Day IL.

The absence of Josh Sborz, a reliable relief pitcher on the 15-Day IL, also affects the bullpen. Additionally, Cody Bradford, an excellent starter, is out with the 15-Day IL.

These key injuries are a major hurdle for the Rangers who might need to add to their roster.

Head-to-Head Records

