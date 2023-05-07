Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund will face Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park.
A win against Wolfsburg on Sunday will help BVB reduce the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich to just one point at the top.
Wolfsburg, too, will be aiming for three points as they are pushing for a European spot. They currently have 46 points from 30 matches, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen.
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time
|Game:
|Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
|Date:
|May 7, 2023
|Kick-off:
|11.30am EDT
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Signal Iduna Park.
It will kick off at 11.30am EDT in the US.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|ESPN+
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on ESPN+.
Team newsGetty Images
Borussia Dortmund team news & squad
Dortmund are set to miss five players - Mateu Morey Bauza, Julien Duranville, Soumaila Coulibaly, Thomas Meunier and Nico Schlotterbeck - due to injuries.
Julian Brandt and Emre Can will accompany Jude Bellingham in the midfield, while in-form winger Donyell Malen will start alongside Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi upfront.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun
|Defenders
|Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Passlack
|Midfielders
|Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens
|Forwards
|Haller, Moukoko, Modeste
Wolfsburg team news & squad
Maxence Lacroix, Lukas Nmecha, Kevin Paredes and Paulo Otavio will miss Wolfsburg's clash against Dortmund due to injuries.
Jonas Wind, who scored a brace in Wolfsburg's 3-0 win over Mainz in their last game, will once again start up front.
Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Bornauw, Guilavogui, Fischer; Baku, Gerhardt, Arnold, Kaminski; Svanberg, Wimmer; Wind
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Casteels, Pervan, Klinger, Schulze
|Defenders
|Fischer, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Cozza, Lange, Odogu
|Midfielders
|Kaminski, Baku, Nmecha, Arnold, Guilavogui, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Ambros, Franjic, Waimmer
|Forwards
|Waldschmidt, Pejcinovic, Wind, Marmoush
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|November 2022
|Wolfsburg 2-0 Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|April 2022
|Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|November 2021
|Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|April 2021
|Wolfsburg 0-2 Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|January 2021
|Wolfsburg 0-2 Dortmund
|Bundesliga
