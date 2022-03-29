Bolivia vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Brazil can set an all-time CONMEBOL record for qualification when they face Bolivia in their penultimate game on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday.

The Selecao need only a draw to match Argentina's record haul of 43 points set at this stage previously and would take the crown outright with a win against their eliminated hosts, who will miss the tournament once again.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Bolivia roster Goalkeepers Viscarra, Cordano, Gutierrez Defenders Sagredo, Fernandez, Quinteros, Carrasco, Reyes, Alvarez, Demiquel, Herrera, Suarez, Supayabe, Velasco, Velasquez Midfielders R. Vaca, Villarroel, Gonzales, Chura, Villamil, Martinez, Lima, Spenhay Forwards Martins, H. Vaca, Miranda, Abrego, Sanchez, Garcia, Cuellar, Menacho, Montenegro

There will be no place at this year's tournament for Cesar Farias and company, with Bolivia's wait for another entry set to stretch past the three-decade mark.

They last competed at USA 1994, and were one of the original sides involved at Uruguay 1930, the very first edition of the World Cup.

Predicted Bolivia starting XI: Cordano; Enoumba, Haquin, Carrasco, Sagredo, Fernandez; Menacho, Villarroel, Vaca, Garcia; Montenegro.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Weverton, Everson Defenders Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Eder Militao, Telles, Felipe, Arana Midfielders Coutinho, Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred, Fabinho, Arthur, Bruno Guimarees Forwards Neymar, Richarlison, Vinícius Junior, Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli

Tite's men have absolutely demolished all on their way to the World Cup, and it is tough to look past the fearsome Selecao side he has assembled as anything other than favourites.

A rout of Bolivia, to send them off from qualifying on another high note, would just be the icing on the cake to nab that record - and Neymar and company clearly want that bit of history to take with them.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Arana; Casemiro, Fabinho; Richarlison, Coutinho, Vinicius; Neymar.

Last five results

Bolivia results Brazil results Colombia 3–0 Bolivia (Mar 24) Brazil 4-0 Chile (Mar 24) Bolivia 2–3 Chile (Feb 1) Brazil 4–0 Paraguay (Feb 1) Venezuela 4–1 Bolivia (Jan 28) Ecuador 1–1 Brazil (Jan 27) Bolivia 5-0 Trinidad and Tobago (Jan 21) Argentina 0–0 Brazil (Nov 16 2021) Bolivia 3-0 Uruguay (Nov 16 2021) Brazil 1–0 Colombia (Nov 11 2021)

Head-to-head