How to watch today’s Baylor vs Clemson NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA March madness game between Baylor and Clemson, as well as start time and team news

The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears and the No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers are set to play in a thrilling NCAA March Madness game on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at FedExForum Arena.

Baylor has a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season, just ahead of Clemson's 18-14-0 ATS mark.

When it comes to over/under records, Clemson has had 17 games go above the total points line, while Baylor has had 18 games go over.

The combined scoring average of both teams is 158.3 points per game, which is 12.8 points more than the total points allotted for this specific game.

Based on their most recent results, Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall in their last ten games. In the same way, Clemson has gone 5-5 ATS and 6-4 overall in their last ten matchups.

Baylor vs Clemson: Date & Start Time

The Baylor Bears will take on the Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAA match on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The action will take place at 6:10 pm EDT, at FedExForum, in Memphis, TN, USA.

Date Sunday, March 24, 3024 Kick-off Time 6:10 pm EDT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, TN, USA

How to watch Baylor vs Clemson NCAA March Madness game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Baylor vs Clemson game will air on TBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Max service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $5.00/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Paramount plus is the perfect option for catching March Madness and other sports as well. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

Baylor vs Clemson Team News

Baylor Team News

No one can deny Baylor's offensive prowess. Six players, Ja'Kobe Walter, RayJ Dennis, Jalen Bridges, Yves Missi, Jayden Nunn, and Langston Love, regularly score in double figures. Bridges, Nunn, Walter, and Dennis all scored double figures in their team's most recent victory against Colgate.

With an outstanding 80.9 points per game on average, Baylor is the second-best scoring offense in the Big 12 conference. Their impressive 39.4% 3-point shooting percentage leads the conference in accuracy when shooting from beyond the arc. RayJ Dennis leads the Big 12 in average assists per game with 6.9, which further confirms Baylor's offensive dominance.

The Bears play a competent brand of defense, giving up 71.1 points per game on average. With 50 blocks this season, Yves Missi stands out defensively and is ranked 3rd in the Big 12 in this category.

Clemson Team News

The Tigers were determined to get back on track after a tough game against Boston College in the conference tournament. They did so impressively by winning by 21 points. This win is one of their best, second only to their dominant 84-53 win over Auburn in the round of 32 in 2018. PJ Hall, Chase Hunter, and Ian Schieffelin all scored over ten points, and Schieffelin recorded his 10th double-double of the season. Especially impressive is that Clemson's bench scored 13 points while New Mexico scored the fewest points it had all season.

It was especially impressive how Chase Hunter bounced back from his lackluster performance in the ACC tournament, where he only scored two points, shot 0 for 10 from the field, and had a minus-29 rating. In his recent win, he scored 21 points, had six assists, three rebounds, and two steals, giving him a plus-14 rating. The redshirt senior's comeback is very important for Clemson's hopes of making a long run in the NCAA tournament, All eyes will be on him against Baylor to see if he can keep up this level of play.