Bayern wonderkid Musiala breaks goalscoring record in Schalke rout

The English teenager etched his name into the record books with a late strike in the 8-0 thrashing

wonderkid Jamal Musiala became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the with his late strike in an 8-0 thumping of Schalke on Friday.

The attacking midfielder - aged 17 years and 205 days - broke the record held by Roque Santa Cruz in the 81st minute of the match, scoring his first professional goal after coming on as a substitute at the Allianz Arena.

Musiala received the ball on the left wing before cutting inside on to his right foot, driving into the penalty area and firing a low shot in at the near post.

The German-born youth international spent eight years with Chelsea's academy before moving to Bayern's youth setup in 2019.

He made his professional and Bundesliga debut for the Bavarians against in June, becoming the club's youngest player to feature in the German top division.

Bayern started their defence of their Bundesliga title in ominous fashion with Serge Gnabry's hat-trick helped them to a stunning eight-goal victory.

A mere 26 days after winning the , Hansi Flick's side showed no signs of tiredness and powered into a fourth-minute lead thanks to Gnabry's superb strike.

That was added to by Leon Goretzka after 19 minutes before Robert Lewandowski swept home a third from the penalty spot shortly after the half-hour mark.

Gnabry completed his hat-trick with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half before Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane - making his debut following his July move from - and Musiala completed 's humiliation.

Several other milestones were achieved during the thrashing with veteran Thomas Muller scoring his 200th competitive goal for the club, with only three players getting more since Bayern were promoted to the top division in 1965.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 163rd Bundesliga goal for the club, overtaking Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, with only Gerd Muller (365) recording more.

Flying winger Serge Gnabry hit the earliest goal in a Bundesliga opener for 18 years - with this fourth-minute goal equalling Torsten Frings' strike in 2002.

Bayern's next fixture will come in the UEFA Super Cup against on Thursday, before they continue their Bundesliga campaign versus 48 hours later.