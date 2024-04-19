How to watch today’s St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Memphis Showboats, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the Memphis Showboats in an electrifying UFL matchup on April 20, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET, at The Dome at America's Center, in St.Louis, Missouri.

The Showboats are averaging 187.0 passing yards per game averaging, although the Battlehawks are just ahead of them on the stat sheet, with an average of 191.0 passing yards per game.

The Battlehawks have had one of the most effiecient running games in the league with an average 95.0 rushing yards per game. They are currently ranked second in the league in rushing yards despite have the second least attempts on the ground at 57.

Both teams have played excellent defense; the Showboats allow an average of 21.7 points per game, while the Battlehawks allow an average of 21.3 points per game.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats: Date and Kick-off Time

Date April 20, 2024 Time 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Stadium St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Memphis Showboats on ABC with a FuboTV free trial. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats Team News

St. Louis Battlehawks Team News

The quarterback for the St. Louis Battlehawks, AJ McCarron, has been driving the passing game with an astounding 616 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

His ability to lead the offense and make precise throws has been crucial to the team's success in the air.

With 134 rushing yards under his belt, running back Mataeo Durant has established himself as a formidable presence on the ground.

Marcell Ateman has accumulated 177 receiving yards and has been a dependable target for McCarron in the receiving department.

His capacity to establish distance from defenders and make pivotal receptions has given the passing game a useful outlet.

St. Louis Battlehawks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three matches played by St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL:

Date Results April 15, 2024 St. Louis 31-24 San Antonio April 07, 2024 St. Louis 27-24 Arlington March 31, 2024 Michigan 18-16 St. Louis

Memphis Showboats Team News

Quarterback Case Cookus has been the engine of the Memphis Showboats' passing attack, amassing 537 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

Cookus has also demonstrated his versatility on the field by adding 75 rushing yards and leads the team on the ground as well.

With 174 receiving yards, wide receiver Jonathan Adams has become a crucial factor in the passing game.

His capacity to generate space and make crucial receptions has given Cookus a consistent target and strengthened the Showboats' passing game.

Memphis Showboats Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by Memphis Showboats in the UFL: