Barcelona on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Ronald Koeman's side suffered another disappointing result last weekend, being held to a draw by 10-man Alaves

had a busy summer with Ronald Koeman coming in to take the head coach job and Lionel Messi deciding not to leave Camp Nou despite submitting a request to move on.

Messi staying at Barcelona has been huge for the club and Spanish football in general, especially after the league's other biggest stars left for foreign leagues - such as Neymar to and Cristiano Ronaldo to - in recent years.

Barcelona is a much better team with Messi. and their goal this year is to win back the Spanish domestic title after lifted in 2019-20.

An early-season defeat in El Clasico to their bitter rivals has not helped their title hopes, but Koeman is still confident that Barcelona can end up victorious over Los Blancos in the battle for the trophy.

Barcelona's Liga struggles continued last week as Koeman's side could only secure a point against .

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equaliser but despite playing against 10 men for nearly 30 minutes, Barcelona were unable to find a winner.

The midweek game against Dynamo Kyiv was much more like the Barcelona that fans have come to enjoy watching, with both Messi and Gerard Pique on the scoresheet.

The biggest plus from that match was not the 2-1 scoreline but the fact that No 1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned between the sticks to play his first game of the season.

Ter Stegen will likely start against Real Betis this weekend, but Barcelona will be without Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho who remain sidelined.

Dani Martin and Victor Camarana both miss out for Betis, while forward Juanmi is a major doubt for the trip to Camp Nou. Cristian Tello is in line to face his former employers, while Emerson could also feature at full-back.

Barcelona vs Ral Betis can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 7:15am PT and 10:15am ET.

Barcelona on US TV in La Liga

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream November 7 7:15am/10:15am Barcelona vs Real Betis Fanatiz November 21 12pm/3pm vs Barcelona Fanatiz November 29 TBD Barcelona vs Osasuna Fanatiz December 6 TBD Cadiz vs Barcelona Fanatiz

All of Barcelona's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Barcelona in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 10 Elche 6 3 1 2 -1 10 11 7 3 0 4 -1 9 12 Barcelona 6 2 2 2 4 8 13 8 2 2 4 -2 8 14 Alaves 8 2 2 4 -3 8 15 8 2 2 4 -3 8

Barcelona are one of four teams to have eight points, but have two games in hand over most of the teams above and below in the table

Koeman's side have only played six games so far, having started the campaign later than other teams due to participation in the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Another disappointing result last weekend leaves Barcelona nine points behind La Liga leaders and eight behind current title favorites Real Madrid.

Barcelona will look to pick up maximum points this matchday before heading into the international break.

The break could see more players pick up injuries, but should also allow additional time for the likes of Coutinho to rest ahead of a huge game with Atletico Madrid on Novermber 21.

