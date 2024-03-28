How to watch today's Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

In an exciting MLB encounter at Camden Yards, the high-flying Baltimore Orioles prepare to host another confident side: the Los Angeles Angels.

The Baltimore Orioles managed three consecutive wins on the bounce during the Spring Training session, with the home side confident that they will begin the new campaign on a high. The Orioles scored 807 runs with a batting average of 0.255 as they look to replicate their heroics once again.

Los Angeles Angels had a below-par campaign in the league, finishing fourth in the American League West. The Angels have picked up pace in the Spring Break, winning two games on the trot, a streak they hope to continue when they visit the Camden Yards.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Orioles vs Angels game.

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels: Date & First Pitch Time

Baltimore Orioles welcome the Los Angeles Angels to the illustrious Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28, 2024. The first pitch time is scheduled for 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT in the US.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 First pitch time 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT Arena Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels on MLB.tv through FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Baltimore Orioles vs Los Angeles Angels Rosters and Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Nevin had a scintillating campaign last time out with 16 hits in 19 games played alongside six runs, one double, and two home runs.

Nevin will be supported by the duo of Coby Mayo and Jackson Holiday, with the former scoring 15 hits and the latter netting 14 hits, respectively.

In pitching, Albert Suarez managed 16 strikeouts, Nick Vespi had 12 strikeouts, and Dean Kremer had 11 strikeouts for the Orioles.

Luis Almeyda has remained confined to the treatment room since August, while Felix Bautista suffered an elbow injury ruling him out for two months. John Means (elbow), Kyle Bradish (elbow), Maikol Hernandez (hand), and Sam Bassalo (elbow) are the other set of players completely ruled out for the hosts.

Terrin Vavra and Creed Willems are listed as day-to-day reserves after picking up knocks in March, while Max Wagner is yet to heal from his hand surgery.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels will bank upon the heroics of Zach Neto who had a batting average of 0.333 in the Spring Training as he also garnered 14 hits, two doubles, one triple, and three scintillating home runs for his side.

Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward had a batting average of 0.244, with the duo scoring a home run a piece.

Robert Stephenson is ruled out because of a shoulder injury as he joins Ryan Costeiu, Sam Bachman (Shoulder), Jose Quijada (Elbow), and Michael Stefanic (Quadricep) in the medical room.

Recent results

Baltimore Orioles

Date Opponent Result 24 March 2024 Minnesota (W) 8-3 24 March 2024 Toronto (W) 3-2 23 March 2024 Tampa Bay (W) 6-4 22 March 2024 Boston (L) 3-2 21 March 2024 Philadelphia (W) 13-4

Los Angeles Angels