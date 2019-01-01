Baba Rahman: Mallorca sign Chelsea defender on loan

The Ghana international has left Stamford Bridge for his fifth loan spell

Newly-promoted club Mallorca have signed Baba Rahman on a season-long loan from after he penned a one-year extension with the Premier League club.

The move is Rahman’s fifth loan spell from Chelsea since his arrival from in 2015.

The left-back has struggled to establish himself in Stamford Bridge after his fine debut season where he made 23 appearances across all competitions.

Rahman spent the second half of last season in with after he was restricted to just two matches at 04 in the early part of the 2018-19 campaign.

During his temporary stay in the , the international played 11 games and scored a goal.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to help Mallorca maintain their status in La Liga after losing two of their opening three league games.

Rahman teams up with Ghana duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Iddrisu Mohammed Vicente Moreno’s team for the 2019-20 season.