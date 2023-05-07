Atalanta vs Juventus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A game between Atalanta and Juventus in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will face Atalanta in a Serie A fixture on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Juventus (W2 D4). In their history in Serie A, they have never recorded a longer streak without losing against the Bianconeri (six also between 1963 and 1966).

However, Juventus haven’t lost in 16 of their last 17 away games against Atalanta in Serie A (W11 D5), with Atalanta’s win in this run coming on 18th April 2021, a 1-0 with Ruslan Malinovskyi’s goal. Moreover, Massimiliano Allegri's men head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Leece and would be eager to beat Gian Piero Gasperini's troops.

Meanwhile, Atalanta are on a three-match winning streak where they have beaten the likes of Roma, Torino and Spezia. They are fifth in the league table and would like to keep their hopes alive of a Champions League berth with another three points in their kitty.

All eyes will be on Duvan Zapata who has scored six goals against Juventus and should be gunning to add to his tally.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Atalanta vs Juventus Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30 a m EDT Venue: Gewiss Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 7, at Gewiss Stadium. It will kick off at 7:30 am ET in the U.S.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

Team news

Juventus team news & squad

Allegri will be forced to make two changes as Mattia De Sciglio suffered a serious knee injury againt Leece, whereas Leandro Paredes remains suspended. They are likely to be replaced by Juan Cuadrado and Manuel Locatelli respectively.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic might pair up with Arkadiusz Milik up front and the duo will be likely supported by Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot from midfield.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Perin, Pinsoglio, Szczesny. Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Miretti, Cuadrado, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Pogba, Kostic. Forwards Iling Junior, Di Maria, Vlahovic, Soule, Chiesa, Milik.

Atalanta team news & squad

Atalanta will miss the services of Rasmus Hojlund, Hans Hateboer, Jose Luis Palomino and Ademola Lookman with injuries.

Luis Muriel and Zapata should lead the lines with the Dutch duo Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon in midfield along with Davide Zappacosta and Joakim Maehle in wide roles.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta; Pasalic; Muriel, Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers Musso, Sportielo, Rossi Defenders Scalvini, Demiral, Djimsiti, Okoli, Toloi, Maehle, Soppy, Zappacosta. Midfielders Koopmeiners, De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic. Forwards Boga, Zapata, Muriel.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 23/01/2023 Juventus 3-3 Atalanta Serie A 14/02/2022 Atalanta 1-1 Juventus Serie A 27/11/2021 Juventus 0-1 Atalanta Serie A 15/08/2021 Juventus 3-1 Atalanta Friendly 20/05/2021 Atalanta 1-2 Juventus Coppa Italia

