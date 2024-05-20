How to watch today’s Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series of a thrilling MLB match on 20 May 2024, at 8:10 pm ET at Astros' home turf.

The Astros have a 21-26 record overall and a 13-13 record at home. The Astros have an 11-4 record in games where they hit at least two home runs.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are 18-29 overall and 12-13 when performing away from home. The team's batting average is .243, which is seventh-best in the American League.

This upcoming meeting will be the inaugural encounter between these two teams this season.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB action on 20 May 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date May 20 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this match on BSW, and SCHN television channels.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels Team News

Houston Astros Team News

Key player Chas McCormick is added to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

Oliver Ortega will be absent for 60 days with his elbow issue.

Bennett Sousa joins Oliver due to a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles Angels Team News

The Angels added Luis Rengifo to the 10-day injured list due to his viral infection issue.

Key player Brandon Drury accompanies Luis due to his hamstring issue.

Chase Silseth will be absent for 60 days with an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels in MLB matchups: