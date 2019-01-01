Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January games
The Asian Cup 2019 kicks off this January, marking the first major international tournament of 2019.
It will be the 17th edition of the AFC competition and reigning champions Australia will attempt to defend their crown.
A total of 24 teams will face off for the right to be crowned continental champions and Goal brings you the groups, fixtures, results and everything you need to know.
Who are the Asian Cup 2019 hosts?
In 2019 the Asian Cup will be held across eight different stadia in four different cities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The eight venues were confirmed in 2015, directly after the last Asian Cup finals.
Each of the venues will stage at least three group stage games and a knockout round tie each. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.
|Games
|City
|Stadium
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Abu Dhabi
|Al Nahyan Stadium
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Al Ain
|Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Sharjah
|Sharjah Stadium
|Group stage & Round of 16
|Dubai
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium
|Group stage, Round of 16 & Quarter-finals
|Dubai
|Al-Maktourn Stadium
|Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals
|Al Ain
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
|Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals & Semi-finals
|Abu Dhabi
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
|Group stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Final
|Abu Dhabi
|Zayed Sports City Stadium
Qualified teams, groups & fixtures
The draw for the 2019 Asian Cup took place on May 4, 2018 and divided the 24 qualified nations into six groups.
Reigning champions Australia are in a group with Syria, Palestine and Jordan, while Qatar, who host the 2022 World Cup, will face Lebanon, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The 2019 edition of the Asian Cup starts on January 5 as hosts UAE take on Bahrain in the opening game. Each group then has six games before the top two progress to the last 16 as well at the top three third place nations from all groups.
One of the top games to watch in the tournament takes place during the last group games with Australia taking on Syria in Al Ain, as the Socceroos ended the war-torn Arab nation's chances of competing in the 2018 World Cup.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the last 16, with the four best third-placed teams also reaching the knockouts as was the case for Euro 2016.
The last day of the group stage is January 17, with the knockout stage commencing on January 20 - the last 16 will be followed by quarter-finals, semi-final and a final in Abu Dhabi on February 1.
A full list of every team that has qualified, their fixtures and their group standings is below.
Group A
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|Bahrain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|UAE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 5, 2019
|UAE 1-1 Bahrain
|11am
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 6, 2019
|Thailand 1-4 India
|1:30pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|January 10, 2019
|Bahrain vs Thailand
|1:30pm
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 10, 2019
|India vs UAE
|4pm
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 14, 2019
|UAE vs Thailand
|1:30pm
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 14, 2019
|India vs Bahrain
|1:30pm
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Group B
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Jordan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Syria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Palestine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 6, 2019
|Australia 0-1 Jordan
|11am
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 6, 2019
|Syria vs Palestine
|3:30pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|January 10, 2019
|Jordan vs Syria
|1:30pm
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 11, 2019
|Palestine vs Australia
|11am
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 15, 2019
|Australia vs Syria
|1:30pm
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 15, 2019
|Palestine vs Jordan
|1:30pm
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Group C
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|China PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 7, 2019
|China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
|11am
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 7, 2019
|South Korea vs Philippines
|1:30pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|January 11, 2019
|Philippines vs China PR
|1:30pm
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 11, 2019
|Kyrgyzstan vs South Korea
|4pm
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 16, 2019
|South Korea vs China PR
|1:30pm
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 16, 2019
|Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines
|1:30pm
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Group D
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iraq
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vietnam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Yemen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 7, 2019
|Iran vs Yemen
|4pm
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 8, 2019
|Iraq vs Vietnam
|1:30pm
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 12, 2019
|Vietnam vs Iran
|11am
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 12, 2019
|Yemen vs Iraq
|1:30pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|January 16, 2019
|Vietnam vs Yemen
|4pm
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 16, 2019
|Iran vs Iraq
|4pm
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
Group E
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lebanon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|North Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 8, 2019
|Saudi Arabia vs North Korea
|4pm
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 9, 2019
|Qatar vs Lebanon
|4pm
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 12, 2019
|Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia
|4pm
|Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 13, 2019
|North Korea vs Qatar
|11am
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|January 17, 2019
|Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
|4pm
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 17, 2019
|Lebanon vs North Korea
|4pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
Group F
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Turkmenistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|January 9, 2019
|Japan vs Turkmenistan
|11am
|Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 9, 2019
|Uzbekistan vs Oman
|1:30pm
|Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
|January 13, 2019
|Oman vs Japan
|1:30pm
|Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 13, 2019
|Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan
|4pm
|Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai
|January 17, 2019
|Oman vs Turkmenistan
|1:30pm
|Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|January 17, 2019
|Japan vs Uzbekistan
|1:30pm
|Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
How can I buy Asian Cup 2019 tickets?
Early bird tickets for the Asian Cup went on sale on June 28 for corporate tickets and general sale tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Most tickets will be sold in advance online, but 'last-minute' tickets for games that have not already sold out will also be available to buy during the tournament at sales centres in the UAE.
Who are the favourites to win Asian Cup 2019?
Japan will go into the tournament as one of favourites after getting to the last 16 in the World Cup 2018 and narrowly missed out on a chance to progress after being defeated by an extra-time goal against Belgium. The final score finished 3-2 despite Japan being 2-0 up just after half-time.
Iran, coached by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, have been chalked up as one of the favourites due to being the highest-ranked country in FIFA's World Ranking standings featuring in the competition. They came agonisingly close to eliminating Portugal or Spain in World Cup 2018 in a thrilling final round of group games.
Another teams expected to do well are South Korea, who despite not progressing further in the tournament defeated and eliminated Germany in their final game of World Cup 2018. Syria, too, will have high hopes having narrowly missed out on their chance to go to Russia 2018 in a continental play-off defeat.