How to watch today’s Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, puck drop time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators, as well as the commencement time and team news.

The Arizona Coyotes are set to play against the Nashville Predators in a thrilling NHL match on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm EDT.

The Predators are excited to continue their sixth-game-winning streak as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in an away match at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, USA.

Arizona has a 30-37-5 record overall, and an 8-14-3 record in the central division makes things even worse for them. With a 10-19-5 record in games where the Coyotes commit more penalties than their opponents, they have found themselves at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, Nashville has a solid 43-25-4 overall record, including a dominant 14-6-1 record against opponents in the Central Division. The Predators have a 20-9-1 record in games where they convert at least one power play opportunity, demonstrating their proficiency at using power play opportunities.

This Thursday will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season; in their previous face-off, the Predators prevailed 5-4 overtime.

Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Arizona Coyotes will play the Nashville Predators in a highly anticipated NHL match on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The action will take place at 10:00 pm EDT at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ, USA.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Puck Drop Time 10:00 pm EDT Venue Mullett Arena Location Tempe, AZ, USA

How to watch Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions between the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Arizona Coyotes vs Nashville Predators Team News

Arizona Coyotes Team News

The Arizona Coyotes don't have a healthy lineup for their upcoming game against the Nashville Predators. Defenseman Josh Brown is sick and is expected to be out for only a few days. Meanwhile, forward Travis Boyd will be out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Barrett Hayton will also be unable to play for the Coyotes due to his lower-body injury.

These losses make it harder for the team to stay ahead in the NHL, where competition is very high. Despite the losses, the Coyotes will try to rally their remaining players and show how tough they are when they play with the Predators.

Nashville Predators Team News

The Nashville Predators have their own injury concerns going into their next game against the Arizona Coyotes. Spencer Statney, a defenseman, will be out for a while with an injury to his upper body, and Jeremy Lauzon is described as day-to-day with an injury to his lower body. To make things even worse for them on defense, Dante Fabbro is hurt and can't play.

The Predators will have to work hard to stay in the running for the NHL title as these players are out. Even though there have been setbacks, the Predators will rely on their depth and toughness to get through these losses and play well against the Coyotes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators in the NHL matchups: