Almeria vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League leaders Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their advantage over Real Madrid when they take on relegation-threatened Almeria in Sunday's La Liga contest.
The Catalan giants will aim to maintain a healthy distance from second-placed Real Madrid as Xavi's men look to extend their seven-game winning run in the league.
However, they will need to pick themselves up after being ousted by Manchester United in the Europa League knock-outs.
Almeria are in the struggle to survive the drop after last season's promotion, but need to return to winning ways after three successive league defeats following the 6-2 loss at Girona.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, and how to stream it live online.
Almeria vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Almeria vs Barcelona
Date:
February 26, 2023
Kick-off:
12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11pm IST
Venue:
Power Horse Stadium, Almeria
How to watch Almeria vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), ESPN+, fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream
Almeria team news & squad
Alejandro Pozo will continue to miss out due to a muscular problem.
Almeria boss Rubi will expect Arnau Puigmal and El Bilal Toure to deliver the goods up front, with Chumi and Cesar De la Hoz tasked to deal with Robert Lewandowski and co.
Rodrigo Ely will be in charge of the midfield.
Almeria possible XI: Martinez; Mendes, Ely, Babic, Chumi; Robertone, De la Hoz, Costa; Puigmal, Suarez, Toure
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Martinez, Marino, Fuoli
Defenders
Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Mendes
Midfielders
Costa, Eguaras, Svidersky, Robertone, Melero, Puigmal, De la Hoz, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba, Portillo
Forwards
Baptistao, Toure, Suarez, Milonanovic, Sousa
Barcelona team news & squad
Ansu Fati is not available for selection after bruising his left knee in Friday's training, while Ousmane Dembele and Pedri remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Gavi is back after missing the match against Man United due to suspension.
Ferran Torres should start alongside Raphinha and Lewandowski in attack, while Jordi Alba is expected to return at left-back.
Meanwhile, Xavi has played down injury scares to Ronald Araujo, who was taken off at Old Trafford, while Sergio Busquets looks good to continue in the middle after recovering from an ankle injury.
Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto
Midfielders
Busquets, Gavi, De Jong, Kessie, Torre
Forwards
Lewandowski, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon