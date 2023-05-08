Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

GOAL
|
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2022-23Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl Nassr vs Al KhaleejAl KhaleejPro League

How to watch Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League clash on Monday at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej live on Shahid in the USA!

Cristiano Ronaldo's side head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem were on target for the Men in yellow.

With just five games to go, they find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad and cannot afford to slip any further to keep their title hopes alive. Al-Ittihad went down 2-1 in their previous match which allowed Al-Nassr to cut down the gap, but that is not enough.

Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej are coming into this fixture after they churned out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ettifaq. They are currently placed 14th in the table and are locked in a relegation battle with Al-Adalah and Al-Wehda. Hence they will try to put their best foot forward so that they do not have to leave the pitch empty-handed.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

Game:Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej
Date:May 8, 2023
Kick-off:1:30 pm EDT
Venue:KSU Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej is scheduled for May 8, 2023, at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 1:30 pm EDT in the USA.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

CountryTV channelLive stream
U.S.N/AShahid

In the United States (USA), the game will not be broadcast.

A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost $18 a month if you are in the U.S.

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Al-Khaleej team news

Al-Khaleej do not have any injury concerns in their squad, barring forward Riyadh Al-Ibrahim, ahead of their crucial match against Al-Nassr.

Sokol Cikalleshi and Fabio Martins are the top goal-scorers of the side with nine and six goals respectively and will lead the lines once again against Al-Nassr.

Al-Khaleej possible XI: Al-Haidari; Al-Oudah, Al-Khabrani, Anthony, Amaral; Al-Sumairi, Souza; Morato, Poko, Martins; Cikalleshi.

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersFriedrich, Al-Haidari, Al-Hajji.
DefendersAmaral, Frajj, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Harbi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Oudah, Al-Nuweni.
MidfieldersAl-Dubais, Poko, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Souza, Al-Majhad, Al-Hujaili, Al-Abdan, Al-Abdullah.
ForwardsMartins, AlZaein, Al-Darwish, Morato, Al-Sahli, Cikalleshi, Al-Abbas.

Al-Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his tally of 12 goals this season, while Talisca remains the top-scorer of the side with 16.

Al-Nassr will continue to miss the services of David Ospina and Pity Martinez due to long-term injuries.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Konan, González, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Al Khaibari, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Ronaldo

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersRossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah
DefendersGonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour
MidfieldersGustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya
ForwardsAsiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
31/12/2022Al-Khaleej 0-1 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
04/02/2017Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
22/09/2016Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-KhaleejSaudi Pro League
23/04/2016Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-KhaleejSaudi Pro League
10/12/2015Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League

In the past five matches, Al-Nassr have won twice. Whereas, Al-Khaleej have won once and two matches have been drawn.

Useful links

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

584818 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
584818 Votes

Editors' Picks