Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League clash on Monday at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side head into this fixture on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem were on target for the Men in yellow.

With just five games to go, they find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad and cannot afford to slip any further to keep their title hopes alive. Al-Ittihad went down 2-1 in their previous match which allowed Al-Nassr to cut down the gap, but that is not enough.

Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej are coming into this fixture after they churned out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ettifaq. They are currently placed 14th in the table and are locked in a relegation battle with Al-Adalah and Al-Wehda. Hence they will try to put their best foot forward so that they do not have to leave the pitch empty-handed.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Date: May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 1:30 pm EDT Venue: KSU Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej is scheduled for May 8, 2023, at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 1:30 pm EDT in the USA.

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Shahid

In the United States (USA), the game will not be broadcast.

A subscription to the VIP Sports package will cost $18 a month if you are in the U.S.

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Al-Khaleej team news

Al-Khaleej do not have any injury concerns in their squad, barring forward Riyadh Al-Ibrahim, ahead of their crucial match against Al-Nassr.

Sokol Cikalleshi and Fabio Martins are the top goal-scorers of the side with nine and six goals respectively and will lead the lines once again against Al-Nassr.

Al-Khaleej possible XI: Al-Haidari; Al-Oudah, Al-Khabrani, Anthony, Amaral; Al-Sumairi, Souza; Morato, Poko, Martins; Cikalleshi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Friedrich, Al-Haidari, Al-Hajji. Defenders Amaral, Frajj, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Harbi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Oudah, Al-Nuweni. Midfielders Al-Dubais, Poko, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Souza, Al-Majhad, Al-Hujaili, Al-Abdan, Al-Abdullah. Forwards Martins, AlZaein, Al-Darwish, Morato, Al-Sahli, Cikalleshi, Al-Abbas.

Al-Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his tally of 12 goals this season, while Talisca remains the top-scorer of the side with 16.

Al-Nassr will continue to miss the services of David Ospina and Pity Martinez due to long-term injuries.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Konan, González, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Al Khaibari, Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers Rossi, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami, Al-Fatil, Haqawi, Konan, Qasem, Qasheesh, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal, Al-Mansour Midfielders Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Masharipov, Ghareeb, Yahya Forwards Asiri, Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 31/12/2022 Al-Khaleej 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 04/02/2017 Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 22/09/2016 Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 23/04/2016 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 10/12/2015 Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

In the past five matches, Al-Nassr have won twice. Whereas, Al-Khaleej have won once and two matches have been drawn.

