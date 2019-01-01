adidas Football Reveals New Exhibit Pack Predator 1 9+

Boot comes in a bold blue colourway with silver metallic and active red accents

adidas Football has launched an updated colourway for the Predator1 9+. Part of the Exhibit pack alongside NEMEZIZ, COPA 19 and X silos, the Exhibit Predator1 9+ comes in a striking new bold blue colourway with silver metallic and active red accents.

The Predator 19+ features a PURECUT LACELESS system to deliver maximum surface control. A FORGED KNIT integrated midfoot structure creates medial and lateral stability while a full length BOOST midsole provides energy return with every step.

The boot also includes a Primeknit SOCKFIT COLLAR to ensure a supportive and comfortable fit and a layer of CONTROLSKIN to provide optimal grip. An ANATOMICAL UPPER mimics the shape of the heel to lock the foot into place.

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, said of the boot: “Whenever I’m on the pitch I want to be in control of the flow of the game, from the first minute to the last. The Predator has always been for the players who want to maximise control, and this new edition helps me have that control over the ball, the midfield and the pitch”

The Exhibit Predator1 9+ is also available as a cage shoe. The cage version features the same SOCKFIT COLLAR construction, PURECUT LACELESS upper and CONTROLSKIN as the on-pitch boot; along with a full length BOOST™ midsole and traction studs. The Predator shoe also comes in a lifestyle remake, taking it from the stadium to the street.

The new Exhibit Pack Predator 19+ (SGD 400) will be available to purchase at all Weston Corporation outlets from 22nd January. The Predator 19.1 (SGD 300), will be available at adidas Suntec, adidas ION, adidas Causeway Point and on adidas.com.sg from 29th January.

