AC Milan vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Atalanta in Serie A on TV and online in the United States.

AC Milan can move into the Serie A top three - at least temporarily - this weekend, while Atalanta can overtake the fourth-placed Rossoneri when the two sides clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

The hosts, who are currently level on points with third-placed Roma and a couple of points clear of Lazio enter the match on the back of a 1-0 win at Monza, while Atalanta will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Lecce.

The last time the two sides met in Serie A, Milan held the Bergamo side to a 1-1 draw at the Gewiss Stadium.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Atalanta date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Atalanta Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Feb 27) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+

AC Milan team news & squad

Mike Maignan, Ismael Bennacer and Davide Calabria won't return to action before March, while Calabria's replacement in Junior Messias may have to make way for Alexis Saelemaekers at right full-back.

Olivier Giroud will also return to the XI after Divock Origi was allowed to start in the previous outing, with Simon Kjaer also to return at the heart of defence against Atalanta.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Dest, Florenzi Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Pobega, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Atalanta team news & squad

Merih Demiral is suspended upon picking his fifth yellow card in the defeat to Lecce, with Jose Luis Palomino likely to deputise in defence.

Meanwhile, Dutchmen Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners should reunite in midfield as the former returns from a domestic ban.

Injuries to Duvan Zapata and Mario Pasalic means the duo don't make the trip to Milan, while Hans Hateboer suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Lazio earlier this month.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Maehle; Lookman, Hojlund