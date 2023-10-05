An all-you-need-to-know guide on the 2023 Cricket World Cup

The Men's Cricket World Cup is upon us, four years after perhaps the most dramatic white ball match in history. Yes, the dust has finally settled on the super-over, and 10 teams will again battle it out for 50-over supremacy.

It's a long tournament this year, with a total of 48 matches across almost seven weeks, with some huge games and a whole host of potential winners. Also, set to be one of the most talked about sporting tournaments of the year, to help you navigate your way through it, GOAL brings you all you need to know to get started…

When and where is the men's 2023 Cricket World Cup?

Nowhere on the planet loves cricket in the same way as they do in India, so when that first ball is bowled on October 5, you know it will be memorable.

India will host all 48 matches across 10 different stadiums. The first game sees a repeat of the 2019 Final, as England takes on New Zealand at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The competition runs throughout October and into November, with the Final taking place on November 19, on the same ground where it all began.

The host cities

Games are split relatively equally across all 10 venues, each receiving five games. Well known for their IPL action, it's only Hyderabad, home of the Sunrisers, that will welcome three.

The complete list of host cities can be found below:

Host Stadium City Capacity Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 132,000 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore 40,000 M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 50,000 Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 41,842 Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Hyderabad 55,000 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune 37,406 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 32,000 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 50,000 Eden Gardens Kolkata 66,000 HPCA Stadium Dharamshala 23,000

The list features some of the most iconic stadiums in world cricket, with the likes of Eden Gardens and Delhi having hosted some memorable Tests and ODIs down the years, as well as many significant moments in Indian cricket.

2023 Cricket World Cup format: How it works

The format of the Cricket World Cup is split into two, just like many major sporting events. Think of it in a similar way to the soccer World Cup. You begin with a group stage and then move into a knockout format.

The round-robin element of the Cricket World Cup runs from October 5 through to November 12 and comprises one group with all 10 teams.

Each nation plays every other nation once, earning two points for a win and one point for a tie or no result. This is in the event of both teams finishing their innings on the same number of runs or if the weather takes hold of a game and the match is abandoned.

The four teams with the most points at the end of the round-robin then progress into the Semi-Final, which takes place on November 15 and 16. Here, the nation that tops the group takes on fourth place, with second taking on third for a place in the final on November 19.

Who are the favorites for the Cricket World Cup?

Since 2011, the hosts have always won the men's 50-over competition, so it's no surprise that India is the top contender among sportsbooks.

Pundits have been equally cautious in siding with anyone but Rohit Sharma and co., particularly given how so many teams have struggled in the past on subcontinental wickets. That said, India was outclassed in England four years ago, and while you'd think a top-four position is guaranteed, it only takes one magical knock or a useful bowling spell to turn the tides in a different favor.

A handful of teams have an excellent chance of winning the competition, with reigning champions across both white-ball formats, England, second favorites with the oddsmakers. Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa all have realistic chances, with the Proteas wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock wanting to end his international ODI career on a high, retiring from the format after this tournament.

Conditions will favor Pakistan, who are fourth favorites. They have an explosive bowling and battling line-up and perhaps are the ones to watch from more of an underdog perspective.

What are the key games to watch?

Speaking of Pakistan, all eyes will be on their fixture with arch-rivals India. The pair haven't met in India in the 50-over format since 2013 due to various hostilities but will go head-to-head on October 14 in one of the fiercest sporting rivalries on the planet.

It could well be a crucial game too in Ahmedabad, with momentum carrying either into the rest of the tournament and towards those Semi Final slots.

Elsewhere, the opener could well turn into a classic. England and New Zealand don't tend to do boring games of late, and the repeat of the final four years ago gets the tournament underway in style.

You've also got the great sporting rivalry of England and Australia. After a stunning Ashes series over the summer months, there could be fireworks again in that one, particularly after the Aussies were so significantly destroyed in the Semi Final four years ago by their old foes. That game takes place on November 4.

Other key games to watch include:

October 8 : Australia v India

: Australia v India October 20: Australia v Pakistan

Australia v Pakistan October 28: Australia v New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand October 29: England v India

England v India November 11: England v Pakistan

Who are the key players?

What's interesting about this tournament is that so many of the world's top stars are already familiar with the conditions in India due to the rise of the IPL. That could make it a real showcase piece for one-day cricket when it's falling behind T20 and Test in terms of appeal.

Wickets are expected to be a bit flatter, but there will be something for the spinners, meaning the pacemen will have to work hard for their wickets and economies.

Bowlers to watch

That said, the world's best bowler at the ODI level is an Indian quick, Mohammed Siraj. He'll be instrumental in the host's starting innings well, particularly in the power plays, while Afghanistan could pose a tricky outfit on spinning wickets with three of the top 10 ODI bowlers in spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi.

Shaheen Afridi will be one of the more explosive, fast-paced bowlers, while the experience of players like Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood could all prove dangerous when it comes to hitting their mark and assessing conditions quickly.

Batters to watch

In the batting stakes, every top nation has at least one player who could take the game from the opposition very quickly. Pakistan captain Babar Azam currently sits top of the ICC rankings, and alongside Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, they have a pretty dangerous top order.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will be key for India, and of course, Virat Kohli will be one of the stars to watch on home soil in what potentially could be his last ODI World Cup tournament. As one of the most devastating second-innings players in history, don't be surprised if he becomes the tournament's main talking point.

For Australia, David Warner will look to get the Aussies off to a good start as the curtain starts to draw on his career, while Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell have that explosive power in the middle order.

Jos Buttler, the new man at the helm for England, will provide that for the champions as he looks to follow on as part of Eoin Morgan's legacy, while the England side as a whole offers a lot of match-winners in their batting with Joe Root and Dawid Malan pinning it all together.

How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup

You can watch every minute of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on ESPN+ and Willow TV, the dedicated cricket channel in the USA.

Both are subscription-only channels, costing from $9.99 per month on a non-contract basis. That means you can sign up for the tournament and cancel if you so wish following it.

Games will typically get underway in the early morning hours across the country, largely beginning at 10:30am and 2:00pm India time.

ICC Cricket World Cup FAQs

Who are the current holders of the Cricket World Cup?

England are the current Cricket World Cup champions, beating New Zealand in the Final at Lords four years ago. It was one of the most dramatic games in history, going down to a Super Over, which was tied, with the hosts winning based on the overall number of boundaries scored.

Which nation has won the most Cricket World Cup tournaments?

Australia has won the most ODI Cricket World Cup competitions, having lifted the trophy five times. India has won twice, most recently in 2011, alongside the West Indies, who won the first two in 1975 and 1979.

England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have each won it once.

What nations are competing at the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

There are a total of 10 nations competing at the men's 50-over World Cup this year. These are:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

England

India

Netherlands

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Is there a Cricket World Cup for women?

The Women's Cricket World Cup has become a popular event in recent years. The inaugural competition was held in 1973 and has been dominated by Australia and England since.

The last tournament was held in 2022 in New Zealand and was won by Australia. The next tournament is to be held in India in 2025.

What is a Super Over?

If there's as much drama as there was in 2019, we may well see a Super Over should a game be tied in the knockout stage. A Super Over is essentially an overtime solution to finding a winner and sees both teams bat for one more owner, with the team scoring the most runs in that over winning the game.