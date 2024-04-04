How to watch and live stream the Boston Marathon 2024

Here's a one-stop guide on how to watch the road race from Massachusetts this year

Few road race events capture the public imagination like the Boston Marathon. One of the oldest and most prestigious events for runners worldwide, it continues to forge a formidable reputation as one of the biggest events for long-distance fans worldwide.

Since it began in 1897, when it was inspired by the city’s marathon event during the Boston 1896 Olympics, it has taken place almost every year for over a century and more, with some of its winners among the greats in their field.

The 2024 edition is shaping up to be another special occasion, with back-to-back victories. Evans Chebet is looking to make it a hat-trick of triumphs after he succeeded in 2022 and 2023, while the women’s race also represents an open field.

As one of the six World Marathon Majors, it is sure to draw another blockbuster crowd, both in-person and watching around the globe. So, how can you catch the race unfold from Hopkinton to Copley Square?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch and livestream the Boston Marathon 2024, including recommended streaming packages, frequently asked questions, and more.

Where can I watch the Boston Marathon 2024?

Getty Images

The 2024 Boston Marathon will be aired nationally across the United States on ESPN2 and streamed alongside through the pay-television network’s online service ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just $10.99 per month.

Additionally, you can watch the 2024 Boston Marathon through one of multiple streaming packages, with several of the market leaders across the United States, including ESPN2 among the channels in their service.

Below, GOAL breaks down some of the options for watching the 2024 Boston Marathon, including prices and additional details.