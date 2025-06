The No.9 shirt has proved a weight on the shoulders of strikers at Stamford Bridge

So many of the greatest strikers in world football have worn the No.9 shirt for club and country - from Alan Shearer to Ronaldo, Gabriel Batistuta to Robert Lewandowski.

At Chelsea, however, the No.9 seems to carry a curse.

Players throughout the Premier League era at Stamford Bridge having struggled while wearing the iconic number and manager Thomas Tuchel agreed with the assertion that "it's cursed".

Article continues below

So which players have worn the shirt and how bad has it really been?