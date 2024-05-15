NFL schedule 2024: How to watch the schedule release & important dates this season

Everything we know about the NFL 2024 schedule so far

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night as the league announces all of the regular season matchups from Week 1 to Week 18.

Schedule release day is one of the most exciting days of the offseason for fans and players alike as they find out exactly who they will be playing and when.

Diehard fans who love to support their favorite team on the road will also be able to secure tickets and book their travel plans with more than enough time to spare before the games.

How to watch 2024 NFL schedule release

You can watch coverage of the schedule announcement on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+ on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm EST (5:00 pm PST) on NFL Network.

Fans without cable can stream the NFL Network with Fubo. NFL Network is your 24/7, year-round NFL news channel offering live NFL regular season and preseason games, full game replays, and a deep library of classic games.

NFL 2024 schedule & key dates

Below, GOAL brings you a closer look at the matches already confirmed for the upcoming season, including the opening game and holiday games: