Tottenham vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City Staying on the Title Trail

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday's Premier League fixture in North London.

Manchester City are two wins away from sealing their fourth straight Premier League title and the rampant Citizens are expected to avoid a slip-up at Tottenham on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win 3-1 @ +800 with bet365

Dejan Kulusevski to be carded @ +320 with bet365

Josko Gvardiol anytime goalscorer @ +750 with bet365

Ruthless champions should be too slick for Spurs

Manchester City have a dismal record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, losing their first five fixtures to nil before January's 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory.

However, the Citizens arrive in north London in awesome form domestically and they should be backed to claim another entertaining Premier League win.

A strange atmosphere is likely as Spurs fans know that a positive result for their side would put rivals Arsenal in a great position going into the final day of the title race.

The Gunners were the last team to take a point off City in a cagey goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium at the end of March.

Since then, though, the champions have won seven out of seven in the league, thumping Luton and Wolves 5-1 at home and putting four goals past Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Fulham.

Tottenham ended their four-game losing streak with an unconvincing 2-1 win over lowly Burnley on Saturday but they look ill equipped to do Arsenal a favour on Tuesday night.

Both teams have scored in 16 of their 18 home league matches under Ange Postecoglou, including last month's 3-2 derby defeat to the Gunners, so a 3-1 win for City is an appealing correct-score bet.

Tottenham winger may add to card collection

Spurs should have plenty of defending to do against a slick City side that had 64 percent of possession in their 4-0 weekend win at Fulham, winning the shot count 16-1.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is not shy of a tackle and he is worth backing to be shown a card by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Both meetings between these clubs this season have been spiky affairs. There were seven yellow cards in January's FA Cup tie and eight, including one for Kulusevski, in December's 3-3 thriller at the Etihad.

The Sweden international was also booked in Tottenham's recent home defeat to Arsenal and he may well add to his tally of seven top-flight cautions this term.

City star could extend hot streak in front of goal

City's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol failed to score a goal in his first 40 appearances for club and country this season but he is finishing the campaign in scorching form.

Gvardiol's brace against Fulham at Craven Cottage means he has scored five goals in his last seven games and he merits a small bet to get on the scoresheet at Spurs.

He poses an aerial threat from set-pieces – an area of weakness for the home defence – and regularly gets into dangerous positions in open play.

Four of Gvardiol's five goals have come away from home and he has racked up 10 shots in City's last six Premier League road trips.

