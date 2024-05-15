Man Utd vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Devils Collapse Continues

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Wednesday.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a win to keep their slim top-six hopes alive following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. However, facing one of their rivals in Newcastle, that victory could be hard to come by as the sixth-placed Magpies look to secure European football for the second season running.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ +130 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to score @ +450 with bet365

Diogo Dalot 2+ fouls @ +175 with bet365

Magpies to soar to victory in Manchester

Following their 1-0 loss to Arsenal, Manchester United are now on a run of just one win from their last eight league games, with the sole victory in that sequence coming against basement boys Sheffield United.

The run also features draws with Burnley and Brentford and a 4-0 drubbing at Crystal Palace, so a visit from Newcastle, who have won four of their last six games, is unlikely to provide them with a great opportunity for victory.

The Magpies have enjoyed four-goal hauls against Burnley and Spurs in that run and their attacking power could cause United’s depleted defence some serious issues. The Red Devils are still without six first-team defenders and have conceded 15 goals in their last seven league games.

United have kept just three clean sheets in their last 20 games in all competitions and could come unstuck against Newcastle, who have won the last three meetings between the pair to nil.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win @+130 with bet365

Guimaraes to come out on top in battle of the Brunos

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be back for this tie and while the influential midfielder should boost United’s chances exponentially, his namesake on the opposition, Guimaraes, seems likeliest to steal the spotlight at Old Trafford.

Newcastle’s Brazilian star has scored four goals in his last six away games in the Premier League and tends to enjoy his travels, with nine of his 16 strikes for the Magpies having come on the road.

Guimaraes has managed seven shots in his last three matches combined and with United still in the midst of an injury crisis, forcing Casemiro out of position and requiring Sofyan Amrabat to play significant minutes, he could get plenty of opportunities to find the net on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 2: Bruno Guimaraes to score @ +450 with bet365

Dalot fancied for foul trouble

Anthony Gordon has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and his pace and dribbling ability makes him a tricky assignment for any full-back, with the English winger surely on his way to the Euros this summer.

The Newcastle forward has been fouled an average of 1.9 times per game this term, the 11th highest in the league, and Diogo Dalot could struggle to contain the speedy star at Old Trafford.

Dalot has committed two fouls in each of his last two games, while also notching up a ludicrously high five against Chelsea in a recent 4-3 thriller.

Erik ten Hag’s system and Alejandro Garnacho and Antony’s tendency to not track back regularly leaves the Portuguese defender exposed, and he may be forced to bring down Gordon on more than one occasion on Wednesday.

Man Utd vs Newcastle Tip 3: Diogo Dalot 2+ fouls @+175 with bet365