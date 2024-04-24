FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 bonus to use on any sport

FanDuel is offering new players $150 in bonus bets to use on today’s stacked sports lineup after wagering just $5.

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets on FanDuel, no promo code needed

The best action today comes from the Premier League. There are four games this afternoon, including the fierce Merseyside derby game. The NBA Playoffs then continue later tonight, with the championship favorite Boston Celtics one of the teams to play.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here is how you can get set up on FanDuel in minutes:

Click here to go to FanDuel and set up an account, no promo code needed Provide all details and verify the information Read and understand all the operator terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet at least $5 Receive $150 in bonus bets to your account You now have seven days to wager the bonus bets before expiration

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

There are four Premier League games this afternoon, including the fierce Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Everton are just five points above the relegation zone and in desperate need of results, especially with their penalty deductions. However, Liverpool need the win just as badly to stay in the three-way title race.

Liverpool are -250 favorites for the match, though Everton have home advantage and motivation enough to cause an upset despite being +600 outsiders.

The other big game has Manchester United as huge -350 favorites against +700 underdogs Sheffield United. The Blades are all but relegated from the Premier League, but Manchester United are in embarrassing form and could easily be upset.

The other two games see Wolves (+170) host Bournemouth (+150) and Newcastle (+145) travel to Crystal Palace (+175).

There are also two NBA Playoff games tonight. The first sees the Boston Celtics as huge -14.5 point favorites over the Miami Heat as they try and build on their big 20 point win in the first game.

Later, the Oklahoma City Thunder are -7.5 points to go 2-0 over the New Orleans Pelicans despite a narrow win in the first game.

Click here to visit FanDuel and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets to use across all of this great sports action and more.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus