In six other states, you can score a $50 bonus.

There is soccer action from Europa with the Coppa Italia final and a huge game in the Premier League. Wednesday night then has more NBA Playoff games, including a chance for the Boston Celtics to clinch their series.

How to claim the $1K Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics $1K bonus is available if you are in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Follow our guide to get started:

Get the app

Fanatics uses a sports betting app rather than a traditional desktop site. This means the first step is downloading and installing the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. You can also click here to download it, or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register for an account

You don’t need a special promo code to claim the Fanatics welcome offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. All you have to do is create an account.

You can do this by hitting the designated button when you open the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You’ll then be guided to fill in the necessary information, and to validate it through an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 bet for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $60 one day, you’ll get $60, but if you bet $25 the next, you’ll get $25, and so on.

You must opt into the promo every day in order for the bet match to be activated. If you don’t opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten-day period, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only the first bet you place each day will count towards the offer. Any wagers you place after this will not add to the daily bonus amount earned.

Finally, for any bet to count, it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means bets on markets of -150 or +100 would count, for example, but a bet at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You are not able to directly withdraw your final bonus amount. You will need to wager it, with all winnings you get from using your bonus bets paid out as cash.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, making it quick and secure to withdraw these cash winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on Wednesday?

Wednesday’s slate starts with the Coppa Italia final, where Juventus are chasing a record-extending 15th win. Juve are slight +180 underdogs, though, with Atalanta the +165 picks to lift the trophy for only the second time in their history.

Manchester United are also in action in the Premier League, where they are +170 outsiders as they host +130 Newcastle. It has been a historically bad season for United, and Newcastle will be eager to make it worse.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics are -13.5 point favorites when they play Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics lead the series 3-1, and the Cavaliers seem powerless to avoid playoff elimination at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The late slot sees the Oklahoma City Thunder as -4.5 point picks over the Dallas Mavericks. The series is tied 2-2 and Oklahoma will have two chances to clinch the series, including on home court in a potential Game 7, if they win.

If the Thunder lose, though, the Mavericks will have home court and a chance to clinch in Saturday’s Game 6.

Click here to go to Fanatics, where on Wednesday you can sign up and begin the 10-day $1K bonus or the $50 depending on what state you’re in.

More info on Fanatics bonus offers