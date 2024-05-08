Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on Wednesday’s NBA and Champions League action

Join Fanatics and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets on action like the NBA Playoffs and Champions League and Europa Conference League semifinals.

You can sign up for Fanatics on Wednesday and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use across Wednesday’s action- packed sports lineup.

Bet $100 for 10 straight days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed

The early action on Wednesday is soccer, with semifinals from the Europa Conference League and Champions League. Attention then switches to the NBA Playoffs, where the New York Nicks play the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their conference semifinal series.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics welcome offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

There is no promo code needed to get started.

You can sign up by following our simple guide:

1. Get the app

Fanatics offer their players a dedicated sports betting app rather than a desktop site. The first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can click here or visit the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

2. Register an account

You don’t need a special Fanatics promo code to get the up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer. All you have to do is create your account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and filling in the necessary information. Finish things up by validating your account via an email authentication.

3. Make a qualifying bet

In order to claim the full $1,000 in bonus bets, you’ll need to bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, then your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 you’ll get $30, and so on.

All bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 to count towards the offer. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but one at -210 would not.

4. Get your winnings

The bonus bet balance you receive is non-withdrawable. You will need to wager your bonus bets first, with any winnings you then earn paid out in cash.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics that make it fast and secure to withdraw your winnings once you have any.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The Champions League semifinals conclude on Wednesday as Real Madrid, who are +110 favorites to win the tournament, host Bayern Munich. The first game finished 2-2, meaning both teams have a realistic chance of making the final.

Real Madrid are favorites, though, at -110 to win on the night and -215 to qualify. Bayern Munich aren’t to be written off, but are still underdogs at +280 to win the game and +172 to progress to the final.

There is also semifinal action from the Europa Conference League, as Club Brugge host Fiorentina hoping to overturn a 3-2 first leg defeat.

Brugge are +150 favorites to win the match, with Fiorentina +180 outsiders, however the Italian club are still -325 picks to go through to the final.

The NBA Playoffs follow, where the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their conference semifinal series. The Knicks are -5.5 point favorites after their epic comeback win in Game 1.

Click here for Fanatics, where you can get involved with all of this great action and more on Wednesday by signing up and claiming up to $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed.

More info on Fanatics’ bonus