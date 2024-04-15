Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on Premier League and Serie A action

Fanatics have a phenomenal offer for new customers, where you can get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use across all the top sports action.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

The best games today are in the Premier League and Serie A. In two crunch games, teams fighting for European football take on those in relegation battles, with nobody able to afford a loss.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

It’s quick and easy to claim the Fanatics bonus bet promo for North Carolina by following our simple guide:

Get the app

Fanatics offer their customers a dedicated sports betting app rather than a desktop site. This means the first step is to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your mobile device. Alternatively, you can also click here or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register an account

This bonus bets offer does not require using a Fanatics North Carolina promo code. All you need to do to get up to $1000 in bonus bets is create an account using one of the links in this article.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open up the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Once you fill in all the necessary information, you can finalize your new account via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

In order to get the full $1000 bonus, you will need to bet $100 each day for ten consecutive days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day then your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day then you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 on a day you’ll get $30, and so on.

Bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 in order to count towards the bonus bets offer. This means that bets placed on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but a bet on a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You cannot immediately withdraw your bonus bets once they are credited to your account. Instead, you need to wager them, with all subsequent winnings then paid out in cash you can withdraw.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, meaning that it is quick and secure to withdraw the winnings from your bonus bets.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The big Premier League game on Monday sees Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are -145 favorites, and need to win to make something of their season. The Blues have games in hand on the teams above them, and a good haul of points as they catch up would put them in contention for European football.

Everton, meanwhile, are just two points above the relegation zone after points deductions. In order to ensure their survival, they need to win important games like this.

In Serie A, the biggest game has Atalanta as -240 favorites against +600 underdogs Verona.

Atalanta will be in high confidence after upsetting Liverpool 3-0 in the Europa League, and go into this match knowing a win will help put them into the fight for Champion’s League football next year.

Verona, meanwhile, are tied on points with 18th placed Frosinone and must convert this game in hand to get daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Click here for the Fanatics Sportsbook and earn up to $1000 in bonus bets to use across all the top sports action, including this huge pair of soccer matches.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus