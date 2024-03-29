Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets

This weekend sees the return of club soccer, and Fanatics has an amazing $1000 new player bonus offer for the best of the action.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

March Madness also continues this weekend, with Duke and NC State competing in their Sweet Sixteen games.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

It is easy to sign up to Fanatics and claim the bonus available to new players in North Carolina by following these steps.

Get the app

Fanatics does not have a desktop site to place bets on, and instead uses a dedicated app. This means you’ll need to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can download and install it in a few easy steps from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your mobile device. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code on the operator’s site.

Register an account

You don’t need a special Fanatics North Carolina promo code to claim the bonus bets. Instead, you just need to create an account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the app and providing all of the necessary information. You can then finish setting your account up by validating it via email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

To claim the up to $1000 bonus, you will need to bet $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day then your bonus will match your bet amount. For example, if you bet $50 on one day then you’ll get $50 added to your bonus. If you bet $30 on day two you’ll get $30, and so on.

To qualify for the offer your bets must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. For example, this means bets at +110 or -150 would qualify, but a bet on a -210 market would not.

Get your winnings

You cannot immediately withdraw the bonus amount you get. You need to place the bonus bets first, and any winnings for them are paid out in cash which you can then withdraw.

Luckily, there are numerous payment methods available that will let you transfer the winnings you get from your Fanatics bonus bets.

How can you use your Fanatics bonus this weekend?

Club soccer is finally back after the international break, and there is top action from the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS.

The headline game from the MLS sees Vancouver host Portland. The teams are in 3rd and 4th in the Western Conference and tied on 7 points each, making this a prime opportunity to get an early season advantage.

The Whitecaps are -125 favorites, meaning the Timbers will need to fight hard to get something from the game.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will need to be careful not to slip up as they are only -195 favorites against Athletic Bilbao. Second placed Barcelona are comfortable -420 favorites against Las Palmas, and will hope to gain ground.

Meanwhile, the biggest game from the Premier League sees leaders Arsenal travel to take on third placed Manchester City. The Citizens are only a point behind Arsenal in the league, and will need to take full advantage of their narrow -115 favorites status.

Duke and NC State also play their Sweet Sixteen games in March Madness. However, both head in as underdogs.

NC State are +6.5 point outsiders against Marquette, while Duke are +4.5 point underdogs against Houston.

The fantastic new customer promo from Fanatics of $1000 in bonus bets for wagering $100 each day for 10 days is perfect for this busy weekend of sports action.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus