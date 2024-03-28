Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets

Fanatics has a fantastic new player offer of $1000 in bonus bets if you wager $100 a day for 10 consecutive days.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

There is a full day of games from MLB’s Opening Day along with the return of March Madness, giving plenty of choice for sports bettors.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The bonus offer on Fanatics is available to all new customers from North Carolina, and you can sign up by following these easy steps.

Get the app

As Fanatics does not currently have a desktop site for players to use, you’ll need to download and install the dedicated Fanatics Sportsbook app.

This is quick and easy to do from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code on the Fanatics website to be taken to the right download location.

Register an account

This offer does not need a Fanatics North Carolina promo code. All you need to do is create an account and you’ll automatically be eligible for bonus bets.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the app and providing all the required information. You can then finish setting up your account by validating it through your email address.

Make a qualifying bet

To earn the promo of up to $1000 in bonus bets then you’ll need to bet $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day then your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on day one then you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 on day two then you’ll get $30, and so on.

For your bets to qualify for the offer they must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -200. This means odds of -150 or +110, for example, would qualify, but a market at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

The bonus amount you get is non-withdrawable, and needs to be wagered first. When you use your bonus bets the winnings are paid out in cash, which can then be withdrawn.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, making it quick and easy to transfer winnings after making some.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

UNC are back in March Madness action on Thursday as they take on Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen round. However, the Tar Heels are only -3.5 point favorites, meaning they’re expected to have a tough game against the Tide.

Tournament favorites UConn are also playing as they try to become just the eighth program in history to win back-to-back championships. Standing in their way are San Diego State.

However, the Huskies are priced as -10.5 point favorites over the Aztecs, meaning they should make it to the Elite Eight.

On a packed MLB Opening Day the most attention will be paid to the LA Dodgers and their star signing Shohei Ohtani. With Ohtani the headline addition from a busy free agency from the Dodgers, the team start the year as huge +320 favorites for the World Series.

On Thursday the team opens as -1.5 run favorites against the St Louis Cardinals.

This full day of March Madness and MLB action is perfect for the great offers on Fanatics, where new players from North Carolina can get $1000 in bonus bets when you bet $100 a day for 10 straight days.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus