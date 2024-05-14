BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance to use on Tuesday’s NBA Playoffs and more

You can sign up at BetMGM and take your pick of two welcome offers when you dive into the sports action on Tuesday.

The slate starts with soccer from the Premier League, where Manchester City can retake the lead in the title race. Attention then switches to the NBA Playoffs, with two more games on Tuesday night.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can use either BetMGM promo code so long as you sign up and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how to claim the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets offer:

Click here to head to BetMGM and use BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS1600 when signing up Fill in and verify your details Read and understand the BetMGM terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or more and it will be matched in bonus bets at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll then need to cash bet 10x the bonus you’ve earned within 30 days in order to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you’d prefer the $1,500 first bet insurance, then here is how to claim that offer:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS when creating your account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or more Place a cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses, you’ll get your stake back up to $1,500 as a bonus bet, which you have seven days to use

What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on today?

Tuesday starts with one of the most important Premier League games of the season, where Tottenham Hotspur are +550 despite being at home when they play -280 Manchester City.

City are currently two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. If they win on Tuesday, they will go into the final day of the season in first place. However, a draw or loss for City will see Arsenal enter the last matchday in control.

The action on Tuesday night is then headlined by the NBA Playoffs.

The New York Knicks are -2.5 point home picks over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. All the momentum is with the Pacers, though, who tied things 2-2 in Game 4 with a blowout 32-point victory.

The late game has the Denver Nuggets as -4.5 point favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The series is tied 2-2, and Denver will need to become the first team in the series to win a home game to take the lead.

Join BetMGM on Tuesday and take your pick of welcome offers. To get a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets, use code GOALNEWS1600 when you sign up. Alternatively, collect a $1,500 first bet insurance by registering with promo code GOALNEWS.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.