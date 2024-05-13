BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance to bet on NBA Playoff and soccer action

You can sign up at BetMGM on Monday and get your pick from two welcome bonuses to use on the action-packed slate.

Monday starts with soccer from the Premier League as Aston Villa try to secure European football for next season. Plus, there are two more NBA Playoff games.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can use either BetMGM promo code as long as you are signing up in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here is how you can claim the 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use the BetMGM promo code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the site’s terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or more and it will be matched in bonus bets at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you’d prefer the $1,500 first bet insurance, then here is how you can get that offer:

Click here to head to BetMGM and use the BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWS when signing up Provide and verify the necessary details Read and understand BetMGM’s terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500 in value, which is then valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on today?

The biggest soccer game of the day is in the Premier League, where Aston Villa are +320 home underdogs when they take on -145 favorites Liverpool.

The Reds, though, have nothing left to play for other than giving departing manager Jürgen Klopp some good memories. Villa can secure Champions League football next season with an upset victory, and that desire could see them overpower Liverpool.

The NBA Playoffs dominate the late action, with two more games from the conference semifinals.

The first game of the night sees the Boston Celtics as -8 point favorites on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics won in Cleveland in Game 3, and another victory tonight would give them a chance of finishing the series off at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks are -2 point picks over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home when they play Game 4 in their series on Monday. The Mavs lead the series 2-1, and will be desperate for another win before the action moves back to Oklahoma City.

Go to BetMGM on Monday and get your pick of welcome offers when you sign up. Pick either a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets with the code GOALNEWS1600, or $1,500 first bet insurance with the promo code GOALNEWS.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.