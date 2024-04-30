- 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets using promo code GOALNEWS1600
- $1,500 first bet insurance when you bet $10 or more using promo code GOALNEWS
The first Champions League semi final takes place this afternoon, with Bayern Munich facing Real Madrid. The NBA Playoffs also continue tonight with three more games, including two where the series can be tied up.
BetMGM promo code
How to claim the BetMGM promo code
You can use either BetMGM promo code if you are a new player from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.
Here’s how you can claim the 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets:
- Click here to visit BetMGM and use code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account
- Provide your details and verify the information
- Read and understand all the terms and conditions
- Make a $10 or greater deposit and your deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,600
- You will need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal
Here’s how to claim the $1,500 first bet insurance:
- Click here to go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALNEWS when signing up
- Provide the necessary details and verify the information
- Read and understand all terms and conditions
- Make a deposit of at least $10
- Place a cash bet on any market or odds
- If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns
- If your bet misses, you’ll get a bonus bet equal to your stake up to $1,500, which is then valid for seven days
What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on today?
The first Champions League semi final kicks off this afternoon, with Bayern Munich hosting Real Madrid. Bayern are +145 favorites at home, but will need to play well to get something against a Real side still priced at +180.
There are also three NBA Playoff games tonight.
The first sees the New York Knicks as -4 point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks are 3-1 up in the series, and have the chance to win the series at home.
The Indiana Pacers can also win their series tonight despite being on the road. They are -3.5 picks over the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been badly affected by injuries to star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The third game sees the Cleveland Cavaliers as -4.5 home favorites over the Orlando Magic in their fascinating series. The Cavs went 2-0 up with two home wins before being blown out twice in Orlando as the Magic tied the series 2-2.
Tonight’s game will see if the Magic’s momentum wins out, or if home court advantage still holds for the Cavs.
Sign up to BetMGM today and claim a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or a $1,500 first bet insurance, to use across all this great sporting action and more.
More info on BetMGM’s promo offers
BetMGM promo offer
20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets
BetMGM promo code
Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600
BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions
21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.
BetMGM promo offer
$1,500 first bet insurance
BetMGM promo code
Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS
BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions
21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.