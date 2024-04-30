BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance on NBA Playoffs and Champions League action

New players can pick from two promo offers to use on today’s top sports action:

The first Champions League semi final takes place this afternoon, with Bayern Munich facing Real Madrid. The NBA Playoffs also continue tonight with three more games, including two where the series can be tied up.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

You can use either BetMGM promo code if you are a new player from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how you can claim the 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to visit BetMGM and use code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand all the terms and conditions Make a $10 or greater deposit and your deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You will need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

Here’s how to claim the $1,500 first bet insurance:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALNEWS when signing up Provide the necessary details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place a cash bet on any market or odds If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses, you’ll get a bonus bet equal to your stake up to $1,500, which is then valid for seven days

What can you use your BetMGM’s bonus on today?

The first Champions League semi final kicks off this afternoon, with Bayern Munich hosting Real Madrid. Bayern are +145 favorites at home, but will need to play well to get something against a Real side still priced at +180.

There are also three NBA Playoff games tonight.

The first sees the New York Knicks as -4 point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks are 3-1 up in the series, and have the chance to win the series at home.

The Indiana Pacers can also win their series tonight despite being on the road. They are -3.5 picks over the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been badly affected by injuries to star players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The third game sees the Cleveland Cavaliers as -4.5 home favorites over the Orlando Magic in their fascinating series. The Cavs went 2-0 up with two home wins before being blown out twice in Orlando as the Magic tied the series 2-2.

Tonight’s game will see if the Magic’s momentum wins out, or if home court advantage still holds for the Cavs.

Sign up to BetMGM today and claim a 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or a $1,500 first bet insurance, to use across all this great sporting action and more.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

BetMGM promo offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets BetMGM promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALNEWS1600 BetMGM promo offer terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Participant must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.