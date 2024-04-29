BetMGM bonus code: 20% deposit match or $1.5K insurance on any sport

There are two BetMGM promos you can choose from to use on today’s top sports action:

Today’s biggest soccer match comes from La Liga, where Barcelona must win to avoid sliding down the table. Plus, there are three NBA Playoff games, including two where the series can be tied up.

BetMGM promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Both BetMGM promo codes are available to new players from the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Here’s how to claim the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets:

Click here to go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALNEWS1600 when registering your new account Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 or more and your deposit will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll need to cash bet 10x the bonus earned within 30 days to unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal.

Here’s how to claim the $1,500 first bet insurance:

Click here for the BetMGM Sportsbook and use code GOALNEWS when signing up Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place a cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet misses then you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 returned as a bonus bet, which is valid for seven days.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on today?

The biggest soccer match of the day comes from La Liga, where Barcelona are big -320 home favorites over massive +700 underdogs Valencia.

Barcelona have slipped behind Girona to third in La Liga, but have a game in hand. A win here will restore them to second, but a loss could put them in the crosshairs of Atlético Madrid below.

There are also three NBA Playoff games tonight.

The Boston Celtics had a dominant 20 point victory over the Miami Heat in the last game to move to 2-1 up. The Celtics are -10.5 point favorites tonight, and will have a chance to clinch the series at home if they win.

The LA Lakers managed to stay alive against the Denver Nuggets, however are still 3-1 down in the series. The Nuggets are -7.5 point favorites again, and will clinch the series with a win.

Finally, the Oklahoma City Thunder are -4.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Pelicans, and are 3-0 up in the series. The Thunder have won the last two games by 20+ points, and are another victory away from clinching the series.

More info on BetMGM’s promo offers

