bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus for Wednesday’s NBA Playoffs and more

Take your pick between two welcome bonuses when you sign up at bet365 on Wednesday and join in betting on the day’s action.

There are big soccer games from across Europe on Wednesday, including the Coppa Italia final and Premier League action. The NBA Playoffs also continue, where the Boston Celtics can finish off their series and direct their attention to the conference finals.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can join bet365 and claim either welcome offer if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Follow these easy steps to get set up:

Choose the up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets offer Create your account using the bet365 promo code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The $1,000 safety net first bet requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo needs a cash bet of $5 or more Bonus funds are valid for seven days

If you pick the safety net first bet and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you win the profits and original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The early action on Wednesday is the Coppa Italia final, where Atalanta are narrow +165 favorites over +180 Juventus. Atalanta are trying to lift the cup for the second time in their history, while Juve are looking for a record-extending 15th win.

There is also a game in the Premier League, where Manchester United are +170 underdogs at home against +130 Newcastle United. The Red Devils are in horrific form, and there are no signs things will get better on Wednesday afternoon.

The evening is headlined by the NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics are -140 favorites to win the NBA Finals, and can lock in their place in the conference finals on Wednesday night.

The Celtics are -13.5 point picks over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the series, and with home court advantage seem a lock to progress.

The late game has the Oklahoma City Thunder as -4.5 point favorites over the Dallas Mavericks. The series is tied at 2-2, and home court gives the Thunder a chance to move ahead in Wednesday’s Game.

Join bet365 on Wednesday and boost your account with either a first bet safety net worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets or $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.