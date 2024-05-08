bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs and Champions League

Join bet365 and get a $1K first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets to use on today’s top action, including the NBA Playoffs and Champions League.

You can sign up to bet365 on Wednesday and choose from between two welcome promos to help you play the way you want.

Wednesday’s sports schedule starts with soccer, as both the Europa Conference League and Champions League have semifinal second legs. Attention then switches to the NBA Playoffs, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers facing off for Game 2 in their series.

*The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can use either bet365 promo code if you sign up and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here is how to get set up on bet365 and get your welcome bonus:

Choose from between the up to $1,000 first bet safety net, or to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets Create your bet365 account using the promo code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The safety net first bet requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo needs a cash bet of $5 or more Bonus funds are then valid for seven days

If you pick the up to $1,000 first bet safety net and your first bet misses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you will keep the profits and original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The soccer action on Wednesday is headlined by the Champions League semifinal second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The first game finished 2-2, giving both teams a chance of making the final.

Real are still favorites, though, priced at -110 to win on the night and -215 to qualify for the final. This leaves Bayern as relative outsiders, as they are +280 to triumph in Madrid and +172 to progress.

There is also a Europa Conference League semifinal second leg game as Fiorentina take their 3-2 lead to Belgium when they face Club Brugge. The Italian side are slight underdogs for the match at +180, compared to Brugge at +150, but are -325 picks to qualify.

All eyes then go back to the NBA Playoffs, where the New York Knicks are -5.5 point favorites over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their conference semifinal series. If Wednesday’s game is anything like Game 1, it will be a must-watch event.

The Knicks won on Monday after a dramatic fourth quarter turnaround lead by Jalen Brunson, who scored 21 of his 43 points in the last quarter. This was Brunson’s fourth 40+ point game in a row, and the Knicks guard is -104 to break go over his 37.5 point line on Wednesday.

Get involved with Wednesday’s action on bet365 with promo code GOALMAX and your pick of welcome offers. Choose either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets, or to get $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

