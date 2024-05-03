bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on soccer and the NBA Playoffs

New players on bet365 can get a $1K first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets to use on this weekend’s sports action; the NBA Playoffs and soccer.

If you’re looking for bonus value this weekend, you can pick from two welcome offers at bet365 to use across all the action from this weekend’s packed lineup of sports.

The best soccer action this weekend comes from the Premier League Title race, plus there is a huge match from the top of La Liga. The NBA Playoffs also continue as the opening round wraps up and the conference semi-finals start.

The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can get either bet365 welcome promo if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how you can claim your choice of new player bonuses:

Choose the up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer Create an account on bet365 using promo code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The safety net first bet offer requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo needs a cash bet of $5 or greater All bonus funds are valid for seven days

If you choose the safety net offer and your first bet misses, bet365 will match your stake with up to $1,000 with bonus bets. If your bet wins, you earn the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Liverpool may have dropped out of the Premier League title race, but for Arsenal and Manchester City, there is still plenty to play for.

Arsenal are -550 favorites when they host +1300 underdogs Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday morning. Afterward, Manchester City are overwhelming -1200 picks when they play +2700 outsiders Wolves.

There is also an important match from La Liga, as Girona are slight +170 home underdogs against +135 favorites Barcelona on Saturday. Girona are having a fairy tale second season in La Liga, and a win would move them back above Barcelona into second place.

In the NBA Playoffs, there are must-watch games across the weekend as the first round comes to a close.

The action starts on Friday as the Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to finish their series against the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately for the Cavs, the Magic have home court and are -4 point favorites to take the series to Game 7 on Sunday.

Things should be easier for the Dallas Mavericks. After winning against the Clippers in LA, the series is back in Dallas. The Mavericks have a 3-2 lead, home court, and are -8 point picks to win the game and wrap up the series.

The Western Conference Semi Finals also tip off on Saturday as the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves start their series. The Nuggets open at home, and are -4.5 point picks over the Timberwolves.

You can sign up on bet365 today and use the bet365 promo code GOALMAX to claim either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets, or the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo, across all of this weekend’s packed schedule.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.