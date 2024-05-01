bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on NBA Playoffs and Champions League action

New players to bet365 can get a $1K first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets for today’s action, including the NBA Playoffs and Champions League.

There are two welcome offers live at bet365 that you can sign up and use on Wednesday’s slate:

Up to $1,000 first bet safety net using promo code GOALMAX

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets with promo code GOALMAX

The second Champions League semi final is set to kick off, with Borussia Dortmund hosting PSG. Plus, there are two more games tipping off in the NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics, who are favored to win the NBA Finals, have the chance to put away the Miami Heat in the first round at home.

The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can use either bet365 promo code if you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how you can claim whichever bet365 welcome promo:

Choose the up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Create your bet365 account using promo code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The safety net first bet offer requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo requires a cash bet of $5 or more All bonus funds are valid for seven days

If you choose the safety net offer and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 with bonus bets. If your bet wins, you keep the profits and the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on for Wednesday’s action?

The second Champions League semi final gets underway at 3 p.m. ET, with Borussia Dortmund +180 underdogs despite being the home side against the +140 favorites, PSG.

Dortmund have endured a tough domestic season and are currently out of the Champions League places for next year. It may need to win the tournament if it wants to ensure that it qualifies, and so will need a good performance against PSG.

PSG, however, have the second-best odds to win the tournament at +240, behind Real Madrid at +130. The French giants are still looking for their first Champions League win in their history, and this is likely their last chance before the departure of their talisman, Kylian Mbappé.

After the Champions League action, the NBA Playoffs tip off with Celtics-Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Boston Celtics are -13.5 points favorites over the Miami Heat. Boston is up 3-1 in the series and, with the game being played at TD Garden, have a considerable edge in clinching the series in five games.

The second game is more narrowly set as the market has the Dallas Mavericks at -2.5 point over the LA Clippers. The series is tied 2-2, and the Mavericks can clinch the series at home if they win on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

You can join bet365 today and use the bet365 promo code GOALMAX to claim either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets, or the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo on anything you see listed Wednesday., to use across all of today’s top sports action.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.