bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on NBA Playoffs and more

There are two bet365 promo offers to pick from and use on today’s great lineup of sports action:

Today, you can bet on a huge soccer match in La Liga, where Barcelona must win if they want to reclaim their second place spot in the league. There are then three NBA Playoff games, with two series able to be clinched tonight.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can claim either bet365 promo offer if you are a new player from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA

Here’s how to claim your special bet365 promo:

Choose if you want an up to $1,000 first bet safety net, or to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets Sign up for your new account using promo code GOALMAX Deposit a minimum of $10 for either offer The safety net first bet requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 get $150 promo required a cash bet of $5 or more You will have seven days to use your bonus funds

If you opt for the safety net offer and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you win the profits and the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The biggest soccer game of the day comes from La Liga, where Barcelona are massive -320 favorites against +700 outsiders Valencia.

Barcelona have slipped to third in the league, and must win this game to move back above Girona. Meanwhile, Valencia will be hoping to pull off an upset and insert themselves into the fight for a Europa Conference place.

There are also three NBA Playoff games tonight.

The Boston Celtics are back on top 2-1 in their series against the Miami Heat, and are -10.5 point favorites to win again tonight. A victory would give the Celtics a chance to clinch the series at home next time out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to win their series against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The Thunder are -4.5 point favorites, but have won the last two games by over 20 points each time.

The final game sees the Denver Nuggets as -7.5 point picks over the LA Lakers. The Lakers managed to win the last game to stay alive, however LeBron James and his team are 3-1 down and still a loss away from elimination.

Go to bet365 and claim either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000, or $150 in bonus bets after staking just $5, to use on all this great sports action and more.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.